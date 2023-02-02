The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a stellar review on its racial profiling report, conducted by law enforcement consultant Del Carmen for the second consecutive year.
Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher submitted the 2022 racial profiling report to the commissioners court Tuesday. The report shows that the local law enforcement agency is in compliance and making great strides with transparency.
“As you know, we had Dr. Del Carmen doing our racial profiling reports, who is nationally recognized in the Sandra Bland Act,” Fletcher said. This is HCSO’s second year using Carmen’s services.
Fletcher noted last year that racial profile reporting took a whole new turn in the state following the passage of the Sandra Bland Act, which is why the department chose to elect Carmen’s firm to ensure compliancy. The fact that Carmen’s work is widely supported by Sandra Bland’s mother, Geneva Reed, spoke volumes, he said.
In the report, Reed stated that Dr. Carmen’s work on racial profiling exemplifies the very best of the Sandra Bland Act, named after her 28-year-old daughter, who died in July 2015 while Bland was in police custody at the Waller County Jail following a traffic stop.
“My daughter’s pledge to fight for injustice is best represented in the high quality of Dr. Del Carmen’s reports which include, as required by law, the data analysis, audits, findings and recommendations,” Reed stated. “I commend the agencies that work with him as it is clear that they have embraced transparency and adherence to the law.”
“That was written by Sandra Bland’s mother, who has been right beside this act getting it passed since the incident happened,” Sheriff Fletcher told the commissioners court Tuesday.
Giving a history of the Texas Racial Profiling Law, Carmen noted in a letter to the commissioners court that the Texas Legislature enacted the law in 2001 with the intent of addressing the issue of racial profiling throughout the state. Carmen noted during the past year, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, in accordance with the law, has collected and reported traffic and motor vehicle-related contact data for the purpose of identifying and addressing (if necessary) areas of concern regarding racial profiling practices,”
“In the 2009 Texas legislative session, the Racial Profiling Law was modified and additional requirements were implemented. Moreover, in 2017, the Sandra Bland Act was passed and signed into law (along with HB 3051, which introduced new racial and ethnic designations).
“The Sandra Bland Law requires that law enforcement agencies in the state collect additional data and provide a more detailed analysis,” explained Carmen. “All of these requirements have been met by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.”
In addition to conducting the racial profiling report, the sheriff’s office also opts to have Carmen audit the department four times a year to ensure that they’re staying in compliance.
“We open our doors four times a year to Del Carmen for audits … in our racial profiling … that are random,” said Fletcher. “He selects when he wants. He just wants to go through randomly and grab stuff and see what it looks like.
“We’re running a 100 percent” Fletcher was happy to report. “He’s very pleased with us and he does a fantastic job.”
The sheriff noted that the racial profiling report will be posted in front of the county courthouse for the public’s viewing.
Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins thanked the sheriff’s department on a job well done in their operations.
“I think when you look across America, we have the least complaints,” said Timmins.
“We have the best sheriff’s department,” he said, thanking Sheriff Fletcher and the department.