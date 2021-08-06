The past month has been a busy one for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as the department has responded to nearly 100 calls of service a day.
Giving the HCSO statistical report for the 28-day period, starting June 30 through July 27, Deputy Dwight Mays noted that the department handled 2,564 calls for service.
“That’s nearly 100 calls a day,” Mays said as he gave the HCSO at the county commissioners court on Tuesday.
“These guys are out there working hard and covering some ground, getting a lot done,” Mays praised. “We’re really proud of them.
HCSO took 64 criminal reports. HCSO arrests were 118, which includes arrests by deputies and bookings inside of the jail. The department issued 70 traffic citations. The total number of mental cases was seven.
“Transports/warrants officers transported 28 times for a total of 3,179 miles,” noted Mays.
“Jury notices, we sent out 1,600,” Mays added. “It’s been super busy in the courtrooms.”
Also, as of July 28, the jail population was 271 inmates. The total included 35 contracted inmates — three housed for Marion County and 32 for the U.S. Marshal Services.