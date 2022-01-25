The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has kicked off a #9PMRoutine anti-theft prevention initiative, urging all residents to make it a part of their nightly routine to lock their vehicles and their homes at 9 p.m.
“To combat issues before they occur, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office will be promoting the #9PMROUTINE,” HCSO officials said.
“The #9PMROUTINE is a nightly reminder to our residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock their vehicles, lock their doors to their residence, turn on exterior lights, and activate all alarms and security systems,” HCSO officials added.
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said the department has seen some sporadic thefts throughout the county lately. What’s been most common throughout the years, however, is burglary of vehicles.
“The vehicles are unlocked,” Sheriff Fletcher told the News Messenger.
He said the department has constantly preached about locking vehicles to prevent theft. To help combat the problem, they encourage all to participate in this new #9PM ROUTINE initiative.
“We just thought it was another way to remind folks to check your vehicles,” said Fletcher. “Ladies, especially with purses in the vehicles and things you can see in plain sight such as laptops you use for work, take them out at night if you can.
“It just helps all sleep in peace, and quite honestly, it helps all combat crime,” the sheriff said. “We just want to be as preventative as we can.”
As part of the initiative, the sheriff’s office will post daily reminders on social media at approximately 9 p.m., to lock up homes and vehicles. This includes making sure vehicle and home windows are shut and locked, in addition to all doors.
The routine also includes turning on outside lights, closing overhead garage doors and removing all valuables including keys, wallets, cash and garage door openers from vehicles.
Once the routine has been completed, HCSO asks participating residents on social media to post the hashtag: #9PMRoutine on their social media and tag HCSO.
Residents are also urged to report any suspicious activity they may see by calling the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (903) 923-4000 or 911 in case of an emergency.
“Remember if you ‘see something, say something,’” HCSO said.