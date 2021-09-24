The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding 33-year-old Roy Lee Vaughn Jr., an inmate worker who walked off from his assignment Friday morning.
“He is an inmate worker that walked-off from an assignment in the main jail at approximately 6:15 a.m., Lt. Jay Webb, public information with the sheriff’s office, said.
“While he was being escorted to the trash dumpster, he fled from the area where the trash containers are washed,” Webb said.
Vaughn left on foot and ran eastbound on Bowie Street. He was last seen wearing a dark blue “hospital scrub” style shirt and blue pants. Vaughn is described as a black male, standing at 6’1” and weighing 175 pounds.
“Any information may be called in to 911,” said Webb.