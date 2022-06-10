The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the International ALERT Academy this week to conduct an extensive grid search of a suspected area in connection with a Saturday homicide on Carey Road.
“The grid search was looking for a weapon,” Sheriff Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher said, noting the victim sustained multiple stab wounds.
Due to the overgrown conditions of the area, the agency called on the Air Land Emergency Resource Team (ALERT) to assist them with the search.
“It was very grown up, very thick, undergrowth and trees,” Fletcher said of the area. “It was a very difficult place to search. The search area was of good size, and we decided to use the Alert Academy. Of course, we were on scene with them and they searched for a number of hours consistently and covered quite a large area.”
The sheriff noted that ALERT is a unique training and service organization out of Big Sandy. The group consists of young men who desire to achieve maturity and fruitfulness in service as Christian men. The training ALERT responders receive equips them with the discipline, character, and skills necessary to meet the needs of people in crisis, HCSO said.
“It’s a group of young people, but (they) are very well trained in what they do,” Fletcher praised. “They grid search in certain patterns in areas you suspect there’s something out there that you need to recover or find, whatever that may be. They have a search pattern that the group runs. If they find it, they know not to touch it; they stop, raise their hand, stand there until they’re relieved and then they move out.”
Sheriff Fletcher said the organization has been very helpful to the department in numerous cases in the past when resources were stretched out following other parts of a case and more boots were needed on the ground.
“They’ve always come through for us, and they do a fantastic job and we’re very appreciative that they’re willing to help and be a part of that,” said Fletcher. “Anytime you can have a structured grid and the people doing the grid understand how the grid works, almost always they’re successful at finding it if it’s there.”
Giving an update on Saturday’s homicide, the sheriff said it’s an ongoing investigation.
“We are still working the case. We are corroborating stories and evidence to assure that everything is in line and statements are true and that all the evidence and statements come to light as being true and evidentiary to the case,” he said.
In the case, 64-year-old David Yale Allen was found dead Saturday in a home on Carey Road just outside of Marshall. Following up on leads, the sheriff’s office located and arrested 27-year-old suspect, Christopher Cisco. He has been charged with murder.
In addition to ALERT, the sheriff also thanked Marshall Police Department for the agency’s assistance in the case.
“During our initial crime scene investigation of the residence, we assisted the Marshall Police Department crime scene unit with our crime scene unit and used their FARO camera equipment to map the inside of the residence,” Sheriff Fletcher said. “They were a great help to us and have been.”
“We have become great partners in assisting each other in times of need and as well as locating the suspect in Marshall,” he said. “Due to him being homeless, our units and Marshall PD units combed the area and eventually found him. Their efforts to help were greatly appreciated.”
Fletcher said he appreciates the cooperation and teamwork displayed in the case, leading to the arrest of the suspect within 22 hours.
“In this case, it paid off and it paid off quick,” he said.
Fletcher said he’s also thankful for the continued good working relationship between agencies.
“Thank you to ALERT, to our responding deputies, our crime scene deputies, our investigators, Marshall Police Department and everybody that helped us tie this in,” the sheriff said. “We wear different patches, but we’re all working for a common goal, and it has sure changed law enforcement of Harrison County. It’s to the benefit of the citizens and the department.”