The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to extradite a suspect wanted for the Fourth of July murder that occurred in the Lazy Lakes area of the county.
In a special-called meeting Tuesday, members of the Harrison County Commissioners Court gave their approval for expenses related to the inmate transport of the suspect from Bangor, Maine to the Harrison County Jail.
The suspect, 36-year-old Kristopher Dylan Ratcliff, of Gilmer, is charged with first degree murder in connection to the July 4 homicide of 35-year-old Jeremy Vick. He’s additionally charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the incident.
“Obviously, he fled,” said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher.
The sheriff said once investigators obtained enough probable cause and information to issue a murder warrant, they were able to arrest him with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
“They had him located within just a few days in Bangor, Maine,” said Sheriff Fletcher. “The U.S. Marshal Service took him into custody in Bangor, Maine and he’s been held there awaiting extradition since.”
“The U.S. Marshal’s Service used their specialties and found him out there,” he said.
The sheriff’s office reported on the Fourth of July holiday that they were investigating an early morning homicide that had just took place on the Harrison County portion of Ore City/Lazy Lakes area.
Sheriff’s officials said EMS, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and discovered that Jeremy Vick, 35, had been shot. HCSO officials said Vick was given medical treatment and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Sheriff Fletcher noted Tuesday that his officers will be flying commercial to pick up the suspect, Ratcliff, from the Penobscot County Jail and transport him back to Harrison County.
“The flight will consist of two armed officers/personnel,” he informed the commissioners court. “They will bring this person back.”
Responding to a question from Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb, Fletcher noted that officials there will be informed of the transport and that the prisoner and the armed law enforcement escorts will have to board the flight before all passengers for precautionary measures.
“As long as you have the itinerary after they’re made aware of it, they should board first and get off last,” he said.