A Marshall mother has filed a missing person’s report with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on the whereabouts of her daughter, 17-year-old Janyah Okra, who was last seen late Friday.
“My daughter hadn’t logged into any of her social media,” said Janyah’s mother, Candance Pierce. “Usually when she had episodes in the past, when pictures show up and she goes viral, she shows up. Now it’s like she’s vanished off the face of the earth.”
Janyah is 5-foot, 2-inches. She was last seen wearing a picture tie-dye jacket, black shirt with logo and pink and brown boots. Her mother said she was last seen trying to meet up with a 19-year-old guy. Pierce has reported that information to authorities.
“I told them about the grown boy coming to our house, trying to meet up with our daughter. That was the last person who seen her,” said Pierce.
Pierce said it’s not like Janyah to not communicate with any of her family or friends.
“She’ll call somebody if it’s my aunt or her friends,” the mother said. “I’ve been reaching out to people. Nobody’s heard from her — period.”
The mother said she’s especially concerned since no one has heard from her, not even Janyah’s place of employment.
“She’s got two checks left at her job and we’re trying to see if she’s going to pick up those,” said Pierce.
Pierce said her daughter was last seen between 11:30 p.m. Friday night and 12 a.m. Saturday morning, attempting to leave home to meet someone.
“I saw her coming through the bushes like she was trying to meet somebody. I said: ‘Janyah, where you been? I told her to go in the house. Obviously, she didn’t go in the house.”
She said authorities have spoken with the 19-year-old, whom she suspects her daughter went to meet. Pierce said the guy eventually revealed that he did see her, but says that he left.
Pierce noted she’s glad that law enforcement has filed a report, but doesn’t believe her daughter’s case should be considered as a “runaway.”
“She had been working, finishing school; she doesn’t have a reason to runaway,” said Pierce. “She had freedom; she was going to the movies with her friends, (etcetera).”
Pierce said she hopes the sheriff’s office uses the department’s drones to try to find her daughter.
“She is about to be grown in two months,” Pierce said of her daughter’s approaching 18th birthday.
“I’m just trying to make sure she’s OK. And I don’t feel like she is,” the mother said, breaking down.
“She can just call or something,” her grandmother Priscilla Pierce added, sharing her concern as well.
Capt. Tyler Owen with the sheriff’s office said due to the age and circumstances, the agency has to file the case as a runaway.
“We immediately completed a report, whenever Ms. Pierce contacted us,” he said. “It’s a runaway juvenile, because of her age. Right now, we are searching the area, at her [the mother’s] discretion and her reference to where the wooded area she believes is maybe where she walked to; and we are completing a digital forensic analysis on the runaway’s phone to (possibly) further this investigation.”
“She would be considered a runaway at this point,” Owen said, explaining they’ve factored in her age and circumstances surrounding her disappearance. “We have no evidence she’s been kidnapped or abducted.
“We believe she’s in the Marshall area,” he added.
“We are treating this seriously,” said Owen.
Anyone with information on Janyah’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000, her mother at (903) 263-6533; or her grandmother Priscilla Pierce at (903) 472-8420.