The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is working to fill positions after suffering tremendous losses to other agencies offering more competitive pay.
“As new salaries came out this year, it kind of backlashed on me — not ours, others,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher reported to the Harrison County Commissioners Court on Tuesday.
“I’ve lost roughly 12 jailers to other counties,” he said.
He noted they lost three to the Marshall Police Department, four to Panola County and one to Mount Pleasant.
“The three to Marshall PD were going for patrol positions,” the sheriff said. “Of course a salary increase to that is quite significant from jail pay, it’s around $17,000.”
Additionally, HCSO lost three other deputies to the departments at school systems throughout the county.
“The new grants came out enabling them to do things and pay in ways they haven’t before,” Sheriff Fletcher said, explaining the loss to the school system. “I lost an 8-year deputy and an 11-year deputy and one retirement — two to the Hallsville school, and one to the Marshall school.”
Expounding on the attractive salaries the school systems are offering, the sheriff noted that the first year entry level salary for Hallsville is comparable to what a top sergeant’s salary at HCSO.
“It’s $55,000,” Sheriff Fletcher advised. “A tenured deputy here is at $47,000. That is with a regular pay scale. That’s not a fixed number. They get a take home car — the same as we offer.”
“But just what they’ve done this year has been very remarkable,” he said of Hallsville ISD’s police department.
Fletcher said he wanted to make the court aware of the impact the significant loss has had on the sheriff’s office.
“Our patrol division is fine, but our jail staff has depleted very rapidly to these new hires and new openings,” he said. “And several people added many slots, which opened up a gate...”
“We’re 18 down in the jail. We have four on those part-time positions that we took in that hopefully will be filled by the end of this week,” said Fletcher.
The sheriff described how hard it is to recruit jailers through the police academy because they don’t have to be certified. He said they’re doing their best, however, to advertise the openings to draw interest.
Commenting on the dilemma experienced by many agencies across the state, Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield noted the things the commissioners court has done — from upgrading the patrol fleet to improving dispatch communications — to support the department’s efforts in recruiting and retaining officers.
“This court, we have done all… it’s hard to keep folks,” said Hatfield.
Sheriff Fletcher concurred, noting that the county has also given raises to help with retention efforts.
“This all started in the COVID craze. Everybody got very low people… it just made things start happening,” he said. “We’ve also given raises. I would’ve never thought that some of the pay that people have gone to would’ve happened. I think it surprised them, too.”