In light of the May 24 Uvalde school shooting, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is pursing a grant from the governor’s office to help fund bullet-resistant shields as an effort to ensure additional school safety locally.
The department’s grant application was approved by the Harrison County Commissioners Court on Tuesday.
“As you all know, the Robb Elementary situation out in Uvalde (County) has put active shooter situations at our schools on the front burner,” HCSO grant administrator Dwight Mays said.
“Already, our administrative staff has already been working with some of the schools in the areas, starting to help them develop their active shooter plan,” Mays said. “We’re going to continue with that.”
In Uvalde County, the May 24 shooting claimed the lives of 19 students and two educators. It was deemed the deadliest school shooting in Texas’ history.
Mays said one of the things Gov. Greg Abbott and the state legislative leaders did in immediate response to the shooting was make $50 million available to purchase rifle resistant, bulletproof shields for peace officers who may respond to such situations. According to the governor’s office, that action was made in June when Gov. Abbott and legislative leaders transferred $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives, including $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenditures for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields.
“The state of Texas is working to ensure our law enforcement partners across the state are able to protect our children, teachers and schools as the new school year begins,” Gov. Abbott stated in mid-August as he announced the ALERRT Travel Assistance, Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program. “These new funds will give law enforcement officers expanded access to training for active shooter scenarios, as well as critical protective equipment.”
The governor encouraged all eligible law enforcement agencies and local government entities to apply for this additional funding as agencies work together to keep all Texans safe.
“That’s our aspiration is to make sure each one of our officers have a rifle resistant bullet proof shield in each vehicle,” Mays said Tuesday. “Typically, they’re rather expensive items. Most of the time, the only place you would see this is with ERT (Emergency Response Team) or with swat teams because they are so expensive.”
Mays said they don’t know an exact amount that they’ll need yet, but they estimate that the cost will be around $150,000.
“We don’t have a total of what we’re asking for yet; we’re still reviewing the models,” he told the commissioners court. “Talking to Captain (Tyler) Owen and some of the other part of the staff, we know we’re probably going to be in the range of about $2,500 apiece. So times 60 or so vests, we’re going to be looking at about $150,000. As soon as we can settle on a model, we’ll know exactly.”
According to the governor’s office, in addition to peace officers, applications for the bullet resistant shields may also be submitted by independent school districts, units of local government, and other educational institutions that operate law enforcement agencies employing peace officers.
“The school system itself has to apply,” Mays explained. “All we can apply for is our peace officer, but the school can apply for what they want.”
The deadline to submit the application is Sept. 16. The governor’s office further advised that all peace officers given a grant-funded ballistic shield must have either attended 16 hours of ALERRT training within the past 24 months or committed to attend within the next 24 months.
In other business, the court gave the OK for the sheriff’s office to also pursue a grant to the Texas Department of State Health Services to fund equipment and supplies for the detection and mitigation of COVID and other infectious diseases.