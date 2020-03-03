Marshall High School FFA Instructor Jessica Shadix said her students have been working hard, in some cases all year, to prepare for this month’s annual Farm City Week at Marshall City Arena.
When spring hits East Texas, students and supporters prepare for the annual Harrison County Farm City Week, set for March 23-26, and hosted by the Harrison County Agri-Business Association.
More than 150 FFA students and 4-H members of all ages across Harrison County will have a chance to show off their projects and give their speeches in the hopes of winning prize money for continuing education opportunities, or to fund future FFA projects.
The annual Farm City Week includes the showing and judging of heifers, steers, swine, broilers, lambs, goats and rabbits, as well as agriculture mechanics projects and agriculture speeches. The week is ended with a sale of the students’ projects that are auctioned off to the highest bidders.
Others will show off their skills during the annual cake sale and some will show off their smarts with their self-made agriculture mechanics projects.
“We host this every year to raise money for the students’ scholarships and because it shows the kids that hard work really pays off,” Harrison County Agri-Business Association President Darrin Peeples said previously. “This teaches them responsibility and shows them how to put money in a project, work hard and you can make even more money back.”
Shadix agreed and said while FFA is much more than showing animals, though that makes up a large part of it, the lessons learned from FFA and Farm City Week prepare students for real life.
“This is hands on learning and it teaches them financial responsibility, time management and the value of a good work ethic,” she said. “The students are out there feeding their animals everyday, rain, sun or snow. They are out there before school, after school, weekends and during spring break. They are also responsible for keeping their financial records. How much did they spend on feed, medicine and other items and after the sale, they are looking back and determining their profits or losses and making decisions about how to maybe do it better next time.”
This year, Shadix has 46 Marshall ISD students in grades eighth through eighth through twelfth competing, as well as junior FFA members in grades third through seventh competing. Nine Marshall ISD students will compete in the speech contest.
Farm City Week 2020 will kick off at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 23, at First United Methodist Church in Marshall with the annual Voice of Agriculture Speech Contest.
Also on Monday, at 6 p.m., at Marshall City Arena, the community is invited to come enjoy a hamburger dinner to celebrate the start of Farm City Week. Guests can grab a burger and fellowship with participants, all while raising money for student scholarships.
On Tuesday, the livestock shows begin at Marshall City Arena and will run throughout the day, starting with the broiler show at 9:30 a.m., followed by the rabbit, lamb and goat shows.
On Wednesday, the shows begin at 8 a.m. with the swine show, followed by the steer and heifer shows.
Thursday will see the Ag mechanics projects going up at 8 a.m. at Marshall Convention Center, followed by the judging and then the cake sale. Dinner will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday, followed immediately by the Livestock Auction, which allows the top placing participants to sell their livestock and mechanics projects to the highest bidders.
“I really want to encourage the community to come out, not just for the Livestock Auction on Thursday, which is important also, but to see the different species shown during the week,” Peeples said. “I want the community to see the hard work these kids do. Let’s pack that arena out each day.”
Last year’s Farm City Week saw thousands of dollars awarded in scholarships to Harrison County seniors graduating from high school.
For more information about Farm City Week or a full schedule of events, visit www.farmcityweek.org or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FarmCityWeek.