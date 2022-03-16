Harrison County FFA and 4-H students who have spent months working on speeches, livestock projects and ag mechanics projects will have a chance to show off their hard work next week with the Harrison County Agri-Business Association’s annual Farm City Week event.
With more than 150 students gearing up to show almost 300 livestock and agriculture mechanics projects, Farm City Week will run Monday through Thursday next week.
Harrison County Agri-Business Board member and Harrison County Extension Agent Matt Garrett said he hopes this year will turn out to be a profitable year for the students involved, and he also encouraged community members to come out to Marshall City Arena next week and support the students by watching the livestock shows.
“This is a wonderful program that teaches kids real life skills and experiences, from economics to responsibility to humility,” Garrett said Tuesday. “This is also one of the last events that has the whole family, teachers and students working together on projects.”
Garrett said many of the students that will be showing animals and ag mechanics projects next week have been working on them since Farm City Week ended the previous year.
Students will begin Farm City Week Monday morning with their speeches delivered on the second floor of the Historic Harrison County Courthouse. The events will resume on Tuesday with the start of the livestock shows at Marshall City Arena, beginning at 8 a.m. with the broiler and rabbit shows, followed by the lamb and goat show at 6 p.m.
The swine show will resume the line up at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by the steer and heifer shows.
Farm City Week will wrap up on Thursday with the ag mechanics show at 8 a.m. at Bear Creek Smokehouse. Dinner will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Bear Creek Smokehouse, followed by the scholarships and award presentations at 4:30 p.m. and the start of the live auction at 6 p.m.
Last year proved to be a record year for the live auction, with students bringing in a haul of more than $315,000 in sales. Garrett said with the rising costs in agriculture, especially related to feed, he hopes this year will also see a similar record earning for students who have put in a great deal of time and money on their projects.
“Most of the students put their earnings into next year’s projects, or use the money for college,” Garrett said.
For more information about Farm City Week 2022 or to view the schedule, visit their website at www.farmcityweek.org.