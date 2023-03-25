Farm City Week has come to a close for Harrison County students, with Thursday’s activities including the auction and dinner.
Donors can still give to students with add on and hard luck through Friday, March 31. Forms are available at www.farmcityweek.org under forms and rules and you can mail them to HCAB PO Box 1717, Marshall, TX 75671 with your payment.
Individual livestock competition results were announced as the following:
Steer Show: Marshall FFA’s Savannah Parker was grand champion steer, followed by Hallsville FFA’s Avery Hunt with reserve champion steer.
Heifer Show: Ellie Pierce, Hallsville FFA, took overall champion and third overall. Avery Hunt, also with Hallsville FFA, took reserve overall. Kyndal McRae, of Hallsville FFA, took fourth overall, and Addi Money, with Hallsville FFA, took fifth overall.
Hog Show: Isabella Emery took grand champion hog, and Ian Emery took reserve champion hog. The sister and brother duo are with the Marshall FFA.
Goat Show: Hallsville FFA’s Taylor Horn was grand champion goat, and fellow Hallsville FFAer Maddi Atkins was reserve champion goat.
Lamb Show: Both lamb winners are from Hallsville FFA: Payton Rice, the grand champion, and Preston Rice, the reserve champion.
Rabbit Show: Elysian Fields FFA’s Lillie Pierce had the grand champion rabbit, and Julie Woods from Harleton FFA was reserve champion.
Broiler Show: Harleton FFA’s Peyton Murray was grand champion broiler, and Elysian Fields FFA’s Kolby Robinson was reserve champion.