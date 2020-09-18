Harrison County’s summer road construction program has ended with great success despite being challenged with several rainout days.
“It was a rainy summer. I think on the east side we had 20 rainout days out of 84; and on the west side we had 23 rainout days out of 84, but we still managed to complete everything except one road,” County Road Administrator Luke Davis reported Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, the road and bridge department had completed 15.09 miles of road construction.
“We (also) completed all our seal coat, so as of right now we have 25.6 miles completed and we’ll pick up another roughly nine-tenths of a mile on West Road before it’s all said and done,” said Davis.
Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield applauded the department on a job well done. Hatfield asked if the department could now explore ways to continue to build roads year-round when temperatures are below 90 degrees.
“I appreciate what y’all are doing. I think since I’ve been on this court this is the most miles that we’ve legitimately done,” said Hatfield. “But after road building season if y’all wouldn’t mind getting on that, share it with us and we’ll do what we can to make some changes.”
“But still at 25.6 (miles) and you say we’ve got nearly another mile, that’s great,” Hatfield commended.
Proposed Plan
According to the proposed summer road construction plan, 7.214 miles were set to be reconstructed in Precinct 1. They included 0.156 miles on Fish Market Road (County Road 2112); 1.710 miles of West Road (County Road 1311), starting from State Highway 31 to the Panola County Line; 1.215 miles of Mt. Zion Road (County Road 1212), starting south of Farm-to Market Road 451 to the Panola County Line; 1.5 miles of Waskom-Elysian Fields Road (County Road 1214), starting at FM 451 going north; 1.6 miles of Oscar Moore Road (County Road 1302); 0.533 miles of Washington Road (County Road 1307); and 0.5 miles of Candyman Road (County Road 1219), from Boggy Road going west.
In Precinct 2, a total of 1.455 miles of road were planned for reconstruction. Roads are: 0.155 miles of Fish Market Road (County Road 2112); 0.3 miles of Powell Street (County Road 2600); and 1 mile of Long John Road, beginning at FM 1998 heading north.
Roads set for reconstruction in Precinct 3 were Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting from FM 450 to Mont Hall Road; Walkers Mill Road (County Road 3705), beginning at Noonday Road E. heading north; and Smelley Road (County Road 3601), starting at Peter Bonner Road, heading west.
In Precinct 4, a total of 4.6 miles were proposed for reconstruction. Roads include 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting at FM 450 to Month Hall; 1 mile of James Marshall Road (County Road 4109), beginning at State Highway 154; 1 mile of Nesbitt Cutoff (County Road 3812), beginning at US Highway 80, going north; 1.8 miles of Bailey Cutoff Road (County Road 3812), beginning at US Highway 80, going north; and 0.2 miles of Thompson Road (County Road 3813).
In Precinct 1, roads to be seal coated are: 0.6 miles of Grangeway (County Road 3009), from State Highway 43; 3.1 miles of Web Rogers Road (County Road 1103, beginning at FM 2625 going north; and 0.85 miles of Buck Sherrod Road N. (County Road 1009), beginning 0.85 miles N. of Frontage Road.
In Precinct 2, roads to be seal coated are: 0.447 miles of Jay Street (County Road 2601); 0.122 miles of Jay Street Cutoff (County Road 2219); and 0.360 miles of Byrd Circle (County Road 2219).
In Precinct 3, roads set to be seal coated are: 0.725 miles of Buchanan Road (County Road 3801), from Young Road going north; 0.297 miles of Gayle Lane (County Road 3539); 0.342 miles of Terese Road (County Road 3536); 0.366 miles of Michelle Road (County Road 3540); 0.085 miles of Megan Circle (County Road 3538); 0.167 miles of Kelly Court (County Road 3541), beginning at Maple Springs Road; 0.7 miles of Stan Summers Road (County Road 3506), beginning at Maple Springs Road; and 0.430 miles of Cain Cemetery Road (County Road 3425).
In Precinct 4, two miles of Davidson Road (County Road 4501), starting at FM 450 going south is a seal coat project.
PUBLIC HEARING
In other road-related business, the commissioners court approved to set a public hearing to place a stop sign on Lonnie Williams Road, which is County Road 1322 in Precinct 1.
“This is based on the recommendation of our sign person,” Davis informed. “It should’ve been there long ago, but we looked at the road file and there was never one placed here.”
County Judge Chad Sims noted that the intersection, which is located at Blocker and Lonnie Williams Road, is a very busy area. Davis concurred.
“It’s a very dangerous intersection. It definitely needs to be there,” Davis said of the need for a stop sign.