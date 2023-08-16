The hot temperatures have been a godsend for Harrison County’s road summer construction plan, with road crews completing 20.235 miles of road so far.
“The weather has been cooperating pretty good. We’re moving forward with our construction plan,” reported County Road Administrator Luke Davis. “As of Aug. 9, we had 4.5 miles in progress and 20.235 miles have completed this year already.”
Davis said some grant funded projects have been completed, as well chip seal projects by Rayford Truck & Tractor. The contractor is still working on the Old Town Road project (County Road 1202) in Precinct 1. The project calls for the reconstruction of a little more than five miles of road, which is the entire length of the road.
“Of course, they stopped Old Town Road so they could take advantage of this dry, hot weather and start their chip seal,” Davis noted. “They’re not complete with Old Town. There’s still spots they’ve gotta go back to. There’s also a water leak down there, right under the road, so Elysian Fields water is going to have to repair their stuff before we can address that spot.”
After Old Town Road, contractors will mobilize to either Macedonia Road or Airlite Road to begin projects there.
“On the east side, the crew has moved on to Blocker Road South,” said Davis. “The west side crew is over on Noonday Road East and Noon Day cut-off. When the crew on the west side finishes up on Noonday, they will go to James Marshall Road. The east side will move to Lotta Road from Blocker Road South.”
“So this dry weather has really helped us move right along,” he said. “We’ve had a really good summer.”
Along with chip seal projects, the only roads left to be reconstructed by contractors are Macedonia, Airlite and Mount Pleasant Cut-off.
“They’ve made a pretty good jump on the chip seal. They did Black Jack (Road) from (U.S.) 59 all the way to Pope City Road,” said Davis. “They finished up Cox, Monigold and all that area over there, and Marks Hill. It’s turned out really well.”
Other Items
In other road-related business, the court approved to rescind an order dated July 7 and approve a revised preliminary plat for “Oram Slough” Subdivision, off of Shelley Road (County Road 2406) in Precinct 1.
“This is a modified preliminary plat. The developer changed the number of lots in the development from nine to six,” Davis informed. “We’re asking the court to rescind the original order and ask for the approval of amended preliminary plat.”
The court approved a “No Thru Trucks” order for Old Town Road, which is County Road 1202 in Pct. 1. This is to be enforced from FM 31 to the Panola County line at FM 451.
“We’ll also place one at the other side of (FM) 451. Panola already has one on their end on that side, so we just need to post ours on that southeast side of (FM) 451,” said Davis.
“If they have a well they’re delivering to or something down there, we can’t stop them from going through it. All this will do is stop people from using this as a cut-through, and go from (FM) 31 over to (FM) 451.
The “No Thru Trucks” order was approved following a public hearing in which no one spoke in favor or against.
In other business, the court approved a stop sign placement order for Page Road (County Road 3542) at the intersection with North Page Road (County Road 3531) in Precinct 3.
“Traffic is really speeding up and picking up in that area,” said Davis. “This intersection has never had a stop sign where Page Road intersects with Page Road North.
“There’s so much traffic coming off of (Loop) 281. It’s just a major thoroughfare,” he said. “We have to do something to make it a little safer in there.”
The stop sign placement order was also approved following a public hearing in which no one spoke in favor or against.