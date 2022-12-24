The Harrison County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously threw their support behind a tax abatement application from Eastman Circular Ventures LLC ahead of a planned Jan. 3 vote on the project.
“This proposal or request is from Eastman Circular Ventures, who is a subsidiary of Eastman Chemical,” explained Harrison County Judge Chad Sims. “Their request is to have an abatement for a new construction over on the west side of the county, adjacent to their current property.
“This is a request for the county to abate a portion of their investment,” said Sims. “They are still looking at other options. This is no guarantee they’re coming here. We’re hoping to make them an offer that will entice them to locate here in Harrison County.”
The tax abatement agreement includes improvements consisting of construction of a Methanolysis plant to produce polymers and chemical intermediates. According to the application, the estimated cost of the improvements located at the premises is $850 million.
At this time, Eastman has not made a decision on the location of its third Methanolysis plant. The manufacturing company is currently considering a variety of potential locations across the nation, including Longview.
“Incentives play an important role in the decision,” local officials reported. “Eastman is working with local and state officials on potential incentives for the project.”
Judge Sims reported that the county’s tax abatement review committee met a week prior to Tuesday’s public hearing on the matter.
“The committee did recommend to move forward with the tax abatement,” said Sims.
Following Tuesday’s public hearing, the commissioners court expressed their support for the terms and abatement percentages proposed by Marshall Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Rush Harris at Eastman Chemical’s request.
“They wanted to use a five-year zero percent abatement to basically get them refunded their several million investment in building a road and entrance off of the service access road there at I-20 in the facility, and then there was a few years at 60 percent, and then 40 percent,” Judge Sims explained.
The agreement should be ready to vote on for consideration by the court’s Jan. 3 meeting.
“I think what Eastman would like to hear is our court would be agreeable to those terms that Rush has outlined with them,” said Sims.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb, who made the motion to support the terms, expressed how thrilled he is for the potential expansion project in Harrison County.
“This is my eighth year being on this court. I’d like to say how excited we, the court, the county, are for Eastman,” said Ebarb. “This would be the third time they’ve come to us since I’ve been sitting here. Eastman and Air Liquide came a couple of years back, and Eastman has come back again.”
The potential expansion project is particularly good news for the county, considering the economic blow the county has experienced with the closures of Pirkey Power Plant and Sabine Mining Company.
“We all know what’s happening in our county with some of our power plants,” reminded Ebarb.
“They’re shutting down.” Nevertheless, “I’m just tickled to death that we are still in the running (with Eastman’s proposed expansion) and could possibly get something of this magnitude for our citizens and our employees,” he said. “I’ve been in Harrison County all my life and they’ve always been good partners to Gregg County and Harrison County.”
“I think I speak for the commissioners court that we’re all extremely excited for the possibility of this becoming part of Harrison County,” the commissioner said.
Judge Sims echoed his sentiments, and expressed his appreciation for the support of Longview Economic Development Corporation in MEDCO’s endeavor.
“Today we have Wayne Mansfield and Heather Malone from Longview Economic Development, along with Rush Harrison from Marshall Economic Development, and those guys have been working closely together to try to market his happen,” Sims said as he acknowledged the representatives at Tuesday’s meeting. “Typically, you see these economic development groups working to one up the other and take some business and bring it here instead of there, but I really appreciate you guys for working with us to get this done here in our county because it will be a benefit to Longview. We recognize that, as well as a great benefit to Harrison County, so thank you all very much. We appreciate it.”