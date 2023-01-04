Harrison County kicked off the new year of 2023 with swearing-in ceremonies for 11 new and re-elected officials.
The first ceremony, held New Year’s Day at the historic 1901 Harrison County courthouse, saw the swearing-in of 10 elected officials — County Judge Chad Sims, County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black, District Clerk Sherry Griffis, District Attorney Reid McCain, County Clerk Elizabeth Whipkey James, County Treasurer Sherry Rushing, Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb, Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace John Oswalt, and newly-elected Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Gregg Greer. Newly-elected Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Demisha Crawford held her swearing-in ceremony, also at the historic courthouse, on Tuesday. Both were celebrated with family and friends.
At Sunday’s ceremony, Judge Sims welcomed the standing-room only crowd, thanking them for sharing in the special occasion.
“This is a special day and especially for newly-elected and returning office holders. You guys know these folks very well,” Judge Sims told the audience. “You know that our county is in great hands with these folks. Thank you for coming.”
Sims said the county is thankful for prayers received every day and encourages them.
“This county doesn’t just happen by itself,” said Sims. “There are people out there that you know and a lot of them are working here every day, so thank you for that.”
In his opening prayer, the county judge said he’s thankful for those who gathered to honor and witness the event and grateful for those who have been serving and are about to serve.
“Lord, I pray for your blessing and wisdom upon them that we make this place as a county known as a county that honors you,” Sims said.
Ending his prayer, the county judge thanked God for the elected officials that are retiring. Retirees are Mike Smith, who served as Pct. 1 justice of the peace, and Clarice Watkins, who served as Pct. 2 justice of the peace.
“We’re thankful for all that they’ve done for the community here,” said Sims.
Uncontested local races on the ballot in the Nov. 8 General Election were the offices of County Judge, County Court-at-Law Judge, District Attorney, District Clerk, County Clerk, County Treasurer, Pct. 4 County Commissioner, Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace and Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace.
The unopposed incumbents in the local races were: County Judge Sims, who is beginning his second term; County Court-at-Law Judge Black, who is beginning his third term; McCain, who is beginning his second term as district attorney; longtime District Clerk Sherry Griffis, who is beginning an impressive seventh term; James, who is beginning her second term as county clerk; Rushing, who is beginning her second term as county treasurer; Commissioner Ebarb, who is beginning his third term; and Pct. 1 JP Oswalt, who was appointed to the position in 2019 and officially ran in 2022. New-elected Pct. 3 JP Greer was also unopposed. All ran on the Republican ticket.
The offices of Pct. 2 County Commissioner, won by Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins, and Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace, won by newly-elected official Demisha Crawford, were both contested.
At the swearing-in ceremonies, officials all vowed to faithfully execute the duties of their respective office and to the best of their ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and laws of the nation and the state of Texas.