The Harrison County Commissioners Court will conduct a public hearing, on Tuesday, on the proposed tax rate for the new fiscal year.
The hearing will be held during a special-called meeting, which begins at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the historic 1901 county courthouse.
“Our current tax rate — what we’re under right now — is .3548 (cents per $100 assessed valuation). This new budget has proposed a tax rate of .311 (cents per $100 assessed valuation), which is a reduction of just over 4 cents per hundred,” County Judge Chad Sims recently explained.
Despite increased appraised values experienced across the state, as well as hyperinflation, the county was able to stay afloat without a significant increase to the tax rate.
“This year we’ve had significant increases, as many across the state have, in property valuations. The appraisals have all gone up,” he said, noting Harrison County saw about an 18 to 19 percent increase in appraised value on single family residences.
“So a couple of years ago, Senate Bill 2 forced counties, cities and school districts to limit their property tax increases no more than 3.5 percent. If it goes over 3.5 percent, it has to go to a vote of the citizens. So [it] seemed like a good idea at the time. What we hadn’t experienced was runaway inflation. So this year we’ve got 9 percent inflation, yet the county’s budget can only go up 3.5 percent. That’s a problem,” said Sims.
“Fortunately, our county is in good enough shape that we’ve saved monies; we’re able to weather the storm and get through this without a significant increase in our tax rate,” the county judge said. “We’re actually able to lower our tax rate, but it’s because valuations went up.”
And while the county is proposing a lower tax rate, taxpayers will still see an increase due to the increased valuations, which are set by the appraisal district — not the county.
“So it can be misleading, but if I were to say that we’re lowering your tax rate, we are, but because valuations went up it will amount to an increase — something less than 3.5 percent,” explained Judge Sims.
Nevertheless, the fact that Senate Bill 2 also allows counties to carry over any unused rate that wasn’t taken in, puts the county in good shape, Judge Sims explained.
“So in the last two years we have two more cents out there that we didn’t use. We didn’t raise it to the maximum limit two years ago or last year and we’re not doing it again this year, so we’re able to bank or save those two cents and at least probably another cent this year,” said Sims. “So if we did get in a bind and need extra revenues we could raise the tax rate.”
That’s not the case this year, however, as county officials and department heads continue to be conservative with county funds.
“You guys need to know that your county is run very efficiently. Not because of me, it’s because of these other elected officials that you have in here and all those at the other courthouse,” Judge Sims said. “They run efficient offices. Time and again we give them a budget. It’s human nature if you have $200,000 in your budget, you get close to the end of your budget cycle, you want to spend it all. They don’t do that.
“So I’m thankful to be in a county full of thrifty and frugal people who don’t spend all their budgets,” he continued. “The county has money left over every year. So we’re not strapped for cash.”
He said, in fact, the county is able to allocate the excess fund for improvement projects.
“You guys have seen a lot of improvements we’ve been able to make — not only with our vehicle fleet, but in trying to improve almost every office over in the main courthouse,” said Sims. “We’re able to do that because our folks have been very thrifty.”
Judge Sims said it’s because of those reasons that he thinks the proposed 31 cents tax rate is a good deal for the county and its residents.
Pct. 3 County Commissioner Philip Mauldin concurred, noting Harrison County’s proposed tax rate still remains at the bottom 10 percent of the state’s 254 counties.
“90 percent of the counties are a higher tax rate than Harrison,” said Mauldin.
Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb echoed his sentiments.
“The only ones that are cheaper than we are, are the ones that collect some form of sales tax,” said Ebarb.