The Harrison County Commissioners Court will conduct a public hearing, on Wednesday, on the proposed tax rate and county budget for the new fiscal year, and consider adoption of the items as well.
The proposed budget is $32 million. The hearing will be held during the court’s regular meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. at the historic 1901 county courthouse.
“Our current rate is 0.3548 (cents per $100 assessed valuation). The budget I’ve proposed leaves that tax rate in place,” County Judge Chad Sims explained at the last commissioners court meeting. “There’s no change to the tax rate. There are some additional new properties that have been added to our tax rolls as well as some increases in property valuations. That amounts basically to if you have a $100,000 home, your taxes are going to go up, on average, $7, this next year.”
Judge Sims told the News Messenger that this year the county has $23 million coming from property taxes, which is up about $350,000 from last year.
“Most of that came from new values added to the tax rolls of $68 million,” said Sims.
He noted that the increase in valuations this year was vastly minor.
“Home valuations went up about 2 percent,” the county judge pointed out. “The average home in Harrison County was valued at $105,000 in 2019 and moved up to $107,000 in 2020. The property tax increased on that home by eight dollars for the year. Likewise, a $1 million dollar home would go up $80 dollars.”
Realizing the economic hardship the COVID-19 pandemic has had on businesses and residents in the county, Judge Sims said his goal was to reduce the county’s tax rate this year.
“The problem we ran into is that the pandemic also hit the county’s finances,” he shared. “We’ve seen significant reductions in fines and fees of up to 30 percent, which usually make up about $7 million in revenue.”
Even with the loss in revenue, however, the judge said the county still managed to hold the line on its tax rate and not raise it.
“The good news is that the elected officials and department heads do an excellent job of controlling costs,” Judge Sims applauded. “We don’t have the attitude or policy here to hurry and spend all your budget money or you won’t get it again next year.”
He said most departments always come in under-budget, with the exception of the maintenance department because of the astronomical projects the department undertakes.
Improvements made during the current fiscal year by the maintenance department included new flooring for the county clerk’s office and a renovation for the tax assessor’s office.
“Each department operates very efficiently and only spends on necessities,” said Sims. “Even with their tight reins on spending, we do see steady cost increase each year. Even though healthcare, consumables, services, wages, utilities all increase every year, we will continue to work to keep our costs down and our tax rate low.”
Judge Sims said, realistically, he knows that expenses will inflate, from time to time, causing the county to possibly have to implement a modest rate increase to keep up.
Anticipated Expenses
For the new fiscal year, Sims said the county will see some large expenses, including $400,000 used for half payment on new voting equipment. The new equipment is needed to replace the current aging equipment.
“The new equipment will likely be in place in the spring of 2021,” said Sims. “It will be a combination of paper and electronic voting.”
The process will be three-fold.
“You’ll vote electronically, print a paper copy of your completed ballot, scan it in and deposit the paper copy,” Judge Sims described. “Our demonstration showed it to be user-friendly and the redundancy of electronic count and paper count made the commissioners comfortable with the new system.”
Another hefty expense for the new fiscal year budget will be the replacement of several vehicles in the county fleet.
“The sheriff’s office, road and bridge; plus the DA’s office were all in need of replacing high mileage/high maintenance units,” said Sims.
Additionally, the county plans to buy some new motor-graders for the road and bridge department.
“Our budget shows that we’ll be spending about $2 million more than we take in,” said Sims. “I don’t expect us to spend that whole amount, but it will be available if needed. If needed, those funds will come from our fund balance or basically, funds that we’ve saved overtime.”
In other business, the court will also have a public hearing on proposed 2020-21 salaries, expenses and other allowances of elected county officials; as well as on the proposed district clerk’s records technology plan and the proposed county clerk’s record archive fee plan.