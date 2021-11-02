The Harrison County Commissioners Court passed a resolution last week to resell a total of 77 properties, currently bid in trust to the county, for the December tax resale.
“The resolution is the annual resolution that we passed to authorize the resell of all properties that were bid in trust to the county in the past year, except for the properties that were bid in trust in October. Those will be offered next year, assuming that you approve it,” Liz Vaughn, tax attorney with the county’s tax collection firm, McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen PC, told the commissioners court.
“There are 77 tracts that we’re asking for authorization to resell in December,” she said.
The public auction is slated for 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Harrison County Courthouse.
Vaughn noted that the properties for resell are from the third through the fourth quarter sales of 2020, as well as the first through third quarter sales of 2021.
“There’s not near as many this year as there were last year,” she said. “Part of that is because a lot of properties are selling the first time they go to sale, which is a little bit different than it has been in the past; so that’s why the list is a little bit smaller.”
The event, also referred to as the bid in trust sale, allows the county to offer the properties for a reduced price from what they were originally offered for in hopes to get them back on the tax roll, Vaughn explained.
According to the resolution, the properties were offered for sale by the county’s sheriff at public auctions pursuant to judgments of foreclosure for delinquent taxes by the district court.
“The properties did not receive sufficient bids as set by law and were struck off to the county and the Harrison Central Appraisal District, trustee, for the use and benefit of itself and the other taxing units which levied taxes on the properties,” the resolution states.
Vaughn has noted before that they try to conduct five sales throughout the year, including four first-time sales and one resale.
And while the resolution does indicate that there will be no minimum bid, tax officials have made it a practice to set a minimum bid anyhow as a way to get the ball rolling.
“The resolution provides no minimum bid,” Vaughan pointed out. “Again, we do set a minimum bid, but if we don’t receive that then we are able to drop it to return the properties to the tax roll.”