Harrison County Clerk Liz Whipkey James and District Clerk Sherry Griffith have announced a scholarship available for graduating high school seniors enrolled in a an accredited college, university or trade school in the Northeast Texas Region.
The Northeast Texas Region consists of the following counties: Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Prospective applicants must do the following:
- Submit a completed scholarship application by mail to: Liz Whipkey James, Harrison County Clerk, Northeast Texas Region VI Scholarship, P.O. Box 1365, Marshall, Texas 75671.
Submit a copy of your most recent transcript (high school/College) together with a letter (s) of reference from someone other than a family member. If already enrolled in an accredited institution, transcripts from high school and college are required.
Applicants must be a high school graduate (at least will graduate this year). A scholarship committee, appointed by the County and District Clerks of Northeast Texas will review the applications and make the selection.
Scholarships will be awarded by the county or district clerk in the respective counties. Any application received after the May 15 deadline will not be considered by the committee.
The student’s grade average will be considered, but the grades should not be the only factor considered. The needs of the student, whether the student has received any other scholarships, the student’s sincere desire to attend college and any other similar information will also be considered.
A past scholarship winner is ineligible to receive an additional scholarship. Accredited trade schools, where the student would be attending at least one full year (or the trade schools determination of term/year) will be considered for a scholarship.
The scholarship committee will award one-time amount of $500 to two individuals, that graduated (or will graduate) high school or is currently enrolled in an accredited college, university or trade school in the Northeast Texas Region, for the 2021 scholarships. Amounts are subject to change each year.