Harrison County Treasurer Sherry Rushing recently joined hundreds of colleagues from around the state at the 50th Annual County Treasurer’s Continuing Education Seminar in San Marcus April 18-21. The conference offers county treasurers the opportunity to learn new and vital information to better serve Texans.
Hosted by the County Treasurer’s Association of Texas (CTAT), the annual seminar helps county treasurers complete their minimum continuing education requirements, which are set by the state. The seminar offered 24 hours of credit to treasurers attending all of the sessions, five hours of Public Funds Investment Act credit and five hours of continuing education for the County Investment Academy.
Topics in this year’s program included:
- Investment and market projections;
- Anatomy of a recession;
- American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) update and reporting;
- Civilian response to active shooter events;
- Personnel policies and how to be in compliance;
- What an outside auditor does.
This year’s seminar also offered an optional leadership mini-conference led by speaker and author Leslie Rhode. Participants learned new methods to lead through storytelling in traditional news media interviews and new social media feeds and how to create meaningful connections with constituents and team members.
A highlight of the event each year is honoring the nominees of CTAT’s Outstanding County Treasurer Award during a luncheon ceremony.