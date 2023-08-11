The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved a pay hike for jury service to comply with the recently passed House Bill 3474, which goes into effect Sept. 1.
“The new House Bill 3474 actually goes into effect Sept. 1, 2023, which is before our new budget year starts; therefore, we’re going to have to have the payments for jury fees for grand jury and petit juror approved prior to the budget year,” District Clerk Sherry Griffis explained to the court.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3474 into law in June, increasing the pay of those summoned for petit juries as well as those serving on grand juries from $6 to $20 per day for the first day of service or fraction of the first day served, and from $40 to $58 per day for those empaneled to serve for a trial.
At the request of Griffis, the commissioners court approved to increase the amount of money Harrison County jurors are paid from the current $10 to $20 on the first day of jury duty, and instead of $58, as indicated by the new law, up to $60 for the second day.
“The first day is not less than $20. Now it’s (currently) $10 for the first day of jury service (in Harrison County),” Griffis noted. “The second day is not less than $58, but I’m asking that we make it $60 to round it off. We pay in cash. Most counties are going up to $60 just so it’s an easier way to financially keep track. Right now it’s $40.”
The more lucrative pay is a statewide effort to hopefully increase more jury participation.
“For jury service, we send out 800 summons every other week, and normally we might have on the average of 200 people to show up,” shared Griffis.
“So I just want to encourage the citizens to honor that jury service and come and serve on juries, “the district clerk encouraged. “You have to think of it this way — it’s your civil duty. It’s just like (71st Judicial District) Judge (Brad) Morin tells our jurors: it’s just like having the right to vote. If they would come and serve, it’s a benefit to the judicial system.”
“The new bill actually has in there that even if they’re in jury for the day or partial duty, we now have to pay for their first day of service,” said Griffis. “You will get paid $20 to show up for jury. I hope that’s going to be an incentive for some to show up for jury. Even if a jury gets excused or disqualified, they still will get their $20 now that this new bill has passed.”
According to Texas Association of Counties, the new law also requires the state to reimburse a county $14 a day for a person who reports for jury service for the first day or fraction of the first day and $52 per day for each subsequent day or a fraction of each day served.
“The State of Texas and the Secretary of State, they actually have a grant that they reimburse the counties for jury service fees and they will reimburse the counties for $14 for each $20 on the first day of service. And then they will reimburse $52 for the fees for the second day of service and on that $60,” Griffis explained to the News Messenger.
“So the reimbursement is very substantial and it sure does help our jury fund and everything to get that back,” she told the court.
In addition to increasing jury pay and state reimbursement, the new law also stretches the age of exemption from jury service from age 70 to now 75. Those over age 75 may also be granted a permanent exemption from jury duty.
“The age for exemptions, starting Sept. 1, will go up from 70 years of age to 75 years of age,” said Griffis. “But they also have in the bill a permanent exemption that they can fill out and turn in to the elections office to get permanently exempt from jury duty if they feel free and want to do that.”
“It’s not a mandatory thing; it’s just if a person wants to do that,” she explained. “So we do have a form that people can pick up or call, come by and they can return it to the elections office and they will then take them off the jury wheel the upcoming year.”
Making Preparations
Nevertheless, Griffis said the county has to make preparations for the implementation of the new law as the Sept. 1 effective date approaches.
“We’ve got to prepare. We’ve got to do new jury summons to put into our software. We’ve got to do our new pay sheets for juries when we hand out pay sheets to jurors,” shared Griffis. “We have to make sure that the pay sheets are all signed and filled out properly because we get audited for reimbursement, so therefore the state can come in and audit. So the auditor’s office has to make sure that everyone has signed one.
Griffis said they also must ensure the money is available to pay each person that shows up for service.
“To give you an idea, we send out about 800 summons every other week, and we may have on average of around 200 people who actually show up for jury service,” she said. “Well, we have to plan on the 800 because with the new bill, the way we always processed it before is if you were excused or exempt, we did not pay those persons, they just did not receive the $10. Well, the new bill says any portion of the day they’re there, you have to pay them. So if 300 show up, you have to pay 300. So, it’s a little bit different.”
“So, we have to order money, the treasurer does, in advance,” said Griffis. “It takes about a week ahead of time that the money is ordered, and then we are able to pick it up with a check from the bank. So it’s a process for us to be ahead so that we have all of those things in order.”
According to TAC, each person who reports for jury service must also be given a written or electronic form that provides the option to direct the county treasurer or a designated county employee to donate all or a specified amount of their jury pay to be divided among the funds, programs and county entities listed on the form.
“The responsibilities are increasing as far as the different things we have to report and do. We also have to approve our charities for our jury pay sheets,” said Griffis. “Our jury donation is going to be $20. You can wish to waive it and those funds go back into the county. You can wish to donate. Our two entities that we donate to are the State Crime Victims Compensation Fund, which is mandated by the state to have it as a donation. Our other one is the Harrison County Child Welfare Board.”
She said the Harrison County Child Welfare Board has been the charity of choice for the district and county clerk offices for numerous years.
“It’s to help buy diapers, formula — things like that — when children are just picked up and brought in. It gives them a little funds to help pay for those kind of things,” said Griffis.
Get Involved
Griffis urges all eligible to get involved in the jury process and perform their civic duty.
“I just want to encourage people to come and do their civic duty and try to come and serve on a jury,” she said. “Grand jury process is a lot different than our petit jury process. Grand jury process is done by the state presenting the cases and them deciding whether or not the case should go forward and be put in our system and for the DA to actually proceed with the findings, so that’s a little bit different jury system. Our petit jury, the cases are already indicted. That’s done in grand jury and they are now trying to go through trial to find out guilt or innocence and then punishment phase.”
Further, “Sometimes you’ve got to think of this way, if my family member or myself was before the jury, who would you want to be on the jury?” said Griffis. “So if you put yourself in that position or a family member, you would want the best jurors and the best citizens from Harrison County to come and serve on the jury and be there for that court to finish that conviction of not guilty or whatever it is.”
Jury selection is conducted in the morning during jury weeks. During the selection process, the judge will inquire about qualifications, exemptions and consider judicial excuses.
“Judicial excuses are allowed by the law in the statute that the judge can decide if it meets a judicial excuse. If it does, they can be excused from jury duty for things like scheduled vacations, doctor’s (appointments), surgeries, things like that,” said Griffis. “The judge, at his discretion, can do that, but he does that along with the attorneys and their approval of accepting that excuse. And then once that part is all finished then the attorneys then go through voir dire and ask the questions through the panels. We select a panel. We may have two or three different panels going at one time. We may have a CCL (County Court-at-Law) panel or we may have a District (Court) panel; and at that time if it’s a County Court-at-Law, Judge (Joe) Black is going through and doing that with his jury and we’re doing it in District Court. Once those questions are all asked and they find out all that information from the jurors then it becomes an elimination.”
A total of 12 jurors and up to two alternates are chosen for District Court cases and six are selected for County-Court-at-Law.
“We’re going to have no more juries this budget year. We only have one in September. But, on the average, we average about three juries per week normally,” Griffis noted. “County Court-at-Law may have one; District Court may have two. Sometimes Judge Black hears one of our cases. So those things are increasing.”
“We have a jury schedule that the judge’s office gives to us for the year. And we have certain jury weeks. We have criminal jury week usually the first jury selection of the month and then we have civil normally for the second. Criminal is a backup to civil if there are no civil cases. That’s how the juries are selected throughout the month,” said Griffis. “Then our grand juries are also selected through the jury process. And our grand jury, our court is set up in terms and we are set up in three month terms, so a grand jury serves three months when they are selected.”
Griffis said if anyone ever has any questions about jury service, they should feel free to visit the District Clerk’s office. Updates are also on the District Clerk Facebook page.
“They can call and they can visit us. We tell them on the jury summons, we do have a telephone system that after three o’ clock on Friday it will give you an update as to whether your jury has been cancelled or not. I then try to get a hold to as many media sources to let them know. We try to get the word out there as quickly as we possibly can so that people from all over the county are not dropping in for jury service, so that’s helpful to them, too,” she said. “I just wanted to make people aware of the fee changes and just serving, in general.”