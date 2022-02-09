Harrison County’s Violent Crime and Drug Task Force released the force’s 2021 statistics last week, highlighting a range of activity.
The task force was formed in March 2021 by Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher, Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain and Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. The entity consists of investigators from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
“The purpose of the Task Force is to target, disrupt, and dismantle originations and individuals trafficking narcotics, and committing crimes of violence in Harrison County, and bring individuals responsible for those crimes to justice,” HCSO posted on its Facebook page. “Task Force personnel work with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to accomplish their mission.”
Statistics are below:
Activity
- Executed 11 narcotics search warrants;
- 27 individuals arrested on 36 felony counts;
- 33 narcotics/arrest operations conducted;
- Assisted on numerous violent crime incidents with the East Texas region
Seizures
- Methamphetamine – approximately 171 grams;
- Cocaine- approximately 260 grams;
- Heroin/Fentanyl mixture- approximately 1,048 grams;
- Oxycodone/Fentanyl mixture- approximately 1,742 grams;
- Alprazolam (Xanax)- approximately 2,262 grams;
- Ecstasy (MDMA)-56 grams;
- Marijuana approximately -150 grams;
- Seven Firearms
- Approximately $27,000 in US currency