On Friday last week the joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force arrested Edron Blake Blacknell, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall, who was wanted to capital murder out of Dallas county.
Blacknell, 22, from Cedar Hill, had a warrant for his arrest and is currently being held at the Harrison County Jail, pending extradition to Dallas county.
The Task Force worked with the Marshall Police Department’s Patrol, Criminal Investigation Department and Special Response Team to take Blacknell into custody without incident.