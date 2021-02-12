A mock election has been set up at the Harrison County Elections Office to allow the public to test out the newly purchased electronic machines that will be used in future elections, including the upcoming city and school elections in May.
“They will be making their selections on a touch screen, which nearly everybody’s got a phone with touch screen any way. Everybody so far that’s come in has said: ‘I like that,’” said Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.
“I just want them to come in and see what it’s like,” he said of the public. “We’ve been turning it on every day and having it available.”
“We’ve got some that are stand up units and then we’ve got some lower ones for wheelchairs or people that might need to sit down,” he added.
Robinette said the machines will be available to test out for a mock election during the office’s business hours. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the elections office at 415 E. Burleson St. The office will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
For the mock election, voters will have fun learning the new machine by picking their choice of fictional propositions. Also on the mock ballot Darth Vader is challenging Abraham Lincoln for president. And for “Sampleville” School Board at-large member, Sam Spade, Paul Bunyan and George Washington Carver, to name a few, are in the running for the spot.
“It is just a dummy election just to try to familiarize people,” said Robinette.
“Anyone can come in and vote,” he said of the test election.
Equipment Function
The new hybrid voting equipment, provided by election vendor Hart Intercivic, is designed to inspire voter confidence and delivers a seamless election experience for voters and poll workers. The process includes a transparent paper trail to ensure 100 percent voter verifiability.
Equipment includes the Verity Controller with Autoballot to provide a centralized poll management system. The Verity Duo machine is for transparent ballot marking and the Verity Scan is to capture the vote securely.
“Amazingly, the equipment is very easy to use,” said Robinette.
“I think it’s going to be pretty user-friendly for the voter and for the poll workers,” he added.
Explaining more about the Verity Duo equipment, Hart Intercivic noted that the new hybrid voting solution combines the ease of touch screen voting with the assurance of voter-verifiable paper vote records. Voters mark their ballot choices on a touch screen and print easy-to-review vote records on the integrated printer.
The new electronic equipment is also ideally suited for early voting use and Vote Centers as it allows thousands of ballot styles to be easily managed without the expense and complication of pre-printing paper ballots.
The accessible interfaces are designed for voting privacy.
“This gives us the capability to do many things that were not available in the past,” he told County Judge Chad Sims and commissioners in an email, thanking them for having the foresight to make the purchase to better serve Harrison County voters.
In December 2020, the Harrison County Commissioners Court approved in a 4-1 vote, to invest $730,000 for the new election equipment that will not only be convenient, but could help move the county to a Vote Center model, in the future.
The machines are marked either a “C” for controller, a “D” for duo or “S” for scanner to differentiate their use. The controller allows the poll worker to print out an access code for the voter to use.
Once the access code is entered, the voter receives a piece of blank paper from the poll worker to feed into the machine. Once the selections are made and the ballot is printed, the voter can take the printed paper vote record to the separate scanning device to be counted.
“It’ll show the races and the selections. Then you must take this record to the separate scanning station and scan it,” Robinette said. “After that, whenever it gets done processing, you get a flag (saying You Voted).”
Special Features
Some features on the machine include a choice of language and font size.
“You can touch in either English or Spanish to get started, but while you’re in your ballot you can change from English to Spanish, even while you’re in the middle of a ballot,” Robinette pointed out. “You can change the font size. If you want to go back to the regular font, you can do that at any point; or if you want to change language.
Additionally, “you can go back and review before you ever submit,” he noted. “It gives you lots of opportunities to make sure that this is who you want to vote for, so that should help to eliminate a lot of spoiled ballots and that kind of thing.”
The help button is also on standby, when needed. The machine will also prompt the user on the next step throughout the process.
“There’s a menu for changing settings if anyone has to change something,” Robinette noted. “And it will revert it back to standard defaults once the voter gets done and if the next voter wants to change something, they can do it.”
The machines are also equipped to accommodate the hearing impaired.
“To change all audio or visual, just touch ‘audio’ or ‘screen’,” Robinette directed. “If you wanted to go to audio, you can adjust the speed somebody’s’ talking or the audio and then return to the ballot.”
The elections administrator said he thinks voters will be pleased with how user-friendly the machines are.
“All the machines have the flashing arrows (as a guide),” Robinette pointed out.
“If you can use your cell phone, you can use this,” he said.
In addition to being user-friendly, Robinette said the equipment also saves the county money by enabling him to build his own elections, ballots and programming instead of the election vendor.
“Ordinarily, in the past, we had to pay them to produce our ballots and our programming, so hopefully that will save us some money and help me to save a little that we have to charge people to conduct an election,” he said.
Robinette said election workers from both parties tested out each piece of equipment as part of an acceptance process.
“We had two days here where we had every piece of equipment turned on and tested and then turned off and put away, even every one of the little stands and these (ballot) boxes,” he explained. “All that had to be set up and tested for acceptance testing.”
He encourages the public to now come check out the machines, as he will have them available as long as possible.
“I hope the public will be happy with it. We’ve been talking about getting some for several years now and a lot of our older equipment was wearing out,” he said.
“We’re planning to use it for May for the city and schools,” he said.
Right now, the city of Waskom, Waskom ISD, city of Marshall, Marshall ISD, possibly Hallsville ISD and the city of Uncertain are planning elections.
“We will be having extensive poll worker training when we get all the poll workers lined up because it is all new and there’s a lot to learn,” Robinette said, “but it’s relatively easy for the most part, even on the poll worker.”
He said that includes the management of the ballot box as well, which is now collapsible, converting into a brief case, making it easier for workers to carry.
“It is so much handier than the big tub,” Robinette said of the new ballot box. “Most anybody can get this in their car. This would be part of the poll worker training, how to set up all of this.”
To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the elections office as cue tips available to use for the touch screen.
“You can use a cue tip or touch with your finger,” he said, noting all has been sanitized.