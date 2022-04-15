Harrison County is still working on receiving “successful status” in order to be able to continue using the vote center model for upcoming elections.
The vote center model, which allows voters to be able to vote at any polling location on Election Day, was first used by the county for the March 1 primary elections.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court agreed last month to seek “successful” status from the Secretary of State’s Office to continue participation in the countywide polling place program for future elections, including the upcoming May 7 and May 24 elections, as opposed to the traditional precinct specific model.
Officials gave the OK following a March 29 public hearing and approved a letter to be submitted by County Judge Chad Sims to the Secretary of State, seeking successful designation.
Elections Administrator Donald Robinette reported to the court on Tuesday that the state hadn’t received the county’s application for “successful” status in the mail just yet, and he said he wasn’t for certain if they’d receive it in time to implement the vote center model for the upcoming Marcy 7 city, school and Constitution Amendment election.
“Just because the court says that we want to do vote centers does not mean that we get to do vote centers. We have to get the state’s approval, and then after we have an election using vote centers, we have to submit documentation to the state and ask for successful status,” Robinette explained. “So until the state grants that successful status, you cannot continue to use it.
“It just so happens we’ve got so many elections right here together, that there just hasn’t been enough pony express... to get the right information to the right people at the right time,” he said.
Robinette said he received a follow-up email on Monday from a representative at the Secretary of State’s office advising the county that they weren’t in receipt of the county’s request yet.
“To expedite the process, he said I might want to go ahead and send a scanned copy of the letter from judge and an electronic copy of the transcript from the public hearing, if possible,” said Robinette.
Robinette said the state confirmed that the Election Code requires that the county obtains successful status before continuing to use the program.
“So there’s no authority for you to use the program again without successful status or without submitting another full application for the May 7 election,” explained Robinette. “The deadline has already passed to submit a new application. “So you would be holding the election and using the countywide program without any statutory authority to do so, if you use the program for the May 7 without said approval.”
“If we just get the successful status letter back from the state (we can continue to use vote center), but statutorily I just can’t continue using that model without that letter of approval,” he said.
Because of the delay, Robinette had requested that the court approve the consolidation of precincts for the May 7 election.
“I began to realize it didn’t look like this was going to come through in time,” he said.
He said he’ll resend the request electronically to hopefully expedite the process. Following up with the process on Thursday, Robinette said he thinks the county may now be given the green light in time for the May 7 election after all as he has only a couple of more requirements to submit.
“I thought that we would have to go back to precinct specific (polling sites). But just now, If I send them a couple of more items, we should be able to continue to use vote centers,” he reported.
“So I’m working to make that happen,” the elections administrator said. “(We’ll) maybe know for sure soon.”
For the most part, he said, the May 7 election is going to be somewhat precinct specific anyway due to the entities that are holding the elections. Those holding elections include: the City of Marshall, City of Longview, Waskom ISD, New Diana ISD and Ore City ISD for the May 7 city and school elections.
“The main people who would be affected if they happen to not vote early would be those who wanted to vote on those two amendments,” said Robinette. “But most other people are going to be in either Waskom, Ore City, Diana or some other area that’s close by where they normally vote.”
The court expressed their hope to be able to move forward in the process.
“It’s been a lot of positive input,” said Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb, sharing his disappointment about the possibility of having to revert back to precinct specific locations, if not approved.
Robinette noted that they can always try again for the May 24 primary run-off election, for instance, if not given the nod this time.
“We can reapply at anytime on a future election if this is not approved,” he said.