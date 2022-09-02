This year’s annual 9/11 Memorial Prayer Service honoring the lives of those lost in the 2001 attacks is scheduled on the Saturday before the anniversary.
The prayer service is scheduled for 8:30 to 9 a.m. on Sept. 10 in the east parking lot of the historical Harrison County Courthouse in downtown Marshall.
“In honor and remembrance of those who lost their lives and saved so many lives in the attacks on the United States of America on Sept. 11, 2001, all firefighters, members of law enforcement, other first responders, and members of the public in Marshall and Harrison County are invited,” said Christina Anderson, with the organizing group.
Anderson explained that due to the fact that the anniversary this year falls on a Sunday, the event decided to hold the annual prayer service the day before.
As usual, the city’s annual stair climb event honoring firefighters who climbed the twin tours during the terrorist attacks will take place at around the same time. Anderson said that the program is planned for the Marshall Grand as usual, starting at 8:03 a.m., the time that firefighters took to the staircase of the twin towers that morning.
“Those in attendance at the prayer service will be able to see the firefighters climbing the stairs from our location,” Anderson said.
Community members and first responders are encouraged to bring their service vehicles to the square during the prayer event.
This year’s event is being organized by the 9/11 community prayer service in connection with the Harrison County Firefighters Association, along with assistance by the City of Marshall’s Main Street staff.
Anderson explained that for future events, Main Street is planning to take over the organization of the event alongside the Harrison County Firefighters Association.