With the Christmas season approaching, the Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund is now accepting applications to assist Harrison County families in need.
“We are ready to raise funds and take applications,” said Director Lea McGee.
Through the Empty Stocking Fund, families can apply for their children to receive Christmas presents they might not otherwise receive. The local charity provides gifts to about 300 children throughout the county, annually.
Children must be ages 12 and younger to receive gifts, which consists of a “need, a “want” and a “wish” from the child’s Christmas list.
Donations needed for the Christmas season include cash, new toys, new coats, new clothing — “new anything you may like to donate for children 12 years and younger for Christmas,” the Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund Facebook page states.
Parents can call (903) 472-8649 for an appointment to apply. For appointments, families will need to bring: a valid government issued ID, birth certificates for each child; proof of Harrison County residency, proof of income (including proof of government assistance, child support, etc.). Applications will be available at 103 N. Grove St.
Donations to assist with the charity can be sent to Empty Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 2161, Marshall, Texas 75671.
For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page, The Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund, or website, http://www.emptystockingmarshall.org/.