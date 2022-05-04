The First Responder Prayer Force will be hosting its annual National Day of Prayer event at the Harrison County courthouse this Thursday, starting at noon.
The organization is formerly known as the Marshall Prayer Force and will team up this year with the Ministerial Alliance to hold one large prayer event together.
Judge Chad Sims, with the Prayer Force said that the event in the past, has been held by the two organizations separately, but that this year they were coming together to hold one large prayer event for all Christians in Marshall.
“Prayer is our middle name. It is the desire of the Prayer Force to join in with other Christians across the country for the National Day of Prayer,” Sims said.
The event will have each community member participating in the program, with everyone asked to read a designated section of scriptures out loud for about 20 to 30 minutes. After the scripture reading, there will be prayers for leaders of the country, state, county, city and all first responders.
“We will start off by assigning passages of scripture for individuals to read, which will take about 30 minutes. It takes 150 people to read the entire bible in 30 minutes,” Sims said.
Additionally, members of the East Texas Baptist University band will be present to lead the event in musical accompaniment. Box lunches will also be provided, along with drinks for the first 200 attendees of the program.
Since the event will be held outside, community members are asked to bring along lawn chairs and or blankets to sit on. Sims said that in the event of bad weather, the event will be able to move inside the courthouse.
“We encourage everyone to come out and join us in a day of national prayer,” Sims said, “Plan to spend your lunch time with us as we lift our leaders and First Responders up in prayer.”
Community members can call (903) 934-8067 for any questions, for or additional information on the event.