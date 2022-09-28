Unopposed candidates for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election were declared officially “elected” Tuesday as the Harrison County Commissioners Court approved a certification indicating such, in accordance with a new law.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved the certification of the unopposed county and precinct candidates, which was signed by Elections Administrator Donald Robinette, declaring them elected for the Nov. 8 general election.
“This is a new thing. We’ve never done this before. It’s a new law that the state says if you have unopposed candidates, we’re supposed to declare them elected. That’s what we’re doing today,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims explained Tuesday.
Elections administrator Robinette further noted that the new action is the result of Senate Bill 1, which was passed during the last legislative session. The bill allows unopposed candidates from the state level, including local district attorneys, to be declared elected by the Secretary of State. All unopposed candidates on the county level shall be declared elected by the local elections administrator, with approval from the county commissioners court.
“Apparently, what the thinking is people can get done voting quicker and they didn’t have to look at these unopposed races,” Robinette said.
As elections officer for the county, Robinette is the certifying authority for unopposed county and precinct candidates.
“Senate Bill 1 amended Section 2.056 of the Code to provide that the certifying authority MUST declare a candidate elected to a state or county office if, were the election held, only the votes cast for that candidate in the election for that office may be counted,” Keith Ingram, Director of Elections Division with the Secretary of State Office, advised county officials in a letter.
While the action eliminates the need to vote on the unopposed races, the candidates and their party affiliations will still be listed on the very bottom of the ballot.
“You don’t have to vote for them. They’re just on the ballot,” Judge Sims advised.
Ingram noted that offices and names of any candidate declared elected shall be listed separately after the contested races in the election under the heading “Unopposed Candidates Declared Elected.”
“The candidates shall be grouped according to their respective political party affiliations or status as independents in the same relative order prescribed for the ballot generally,” Ingram explained. “No votes are cast in connection with the candidates.”
Uncontested county races on the ballot are the offices of Pct. 4 County Commissioner, Criminal District Attorney, County Judge, County Court-at-Law Judge, District Clerk, County Clerk, County Treasurer, Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace and Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace.
The unopposed incumbents in the local county races that have been declared officially elected by Robinette, as of Tuesday, are: County Judge Chad Sims, County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black, District Clerk Sherry Griffis, County Clerk Elizabeth Whipkey James, County Treasurer Sherry Rushing, Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb, and Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace John Oswalt. Unopposed Republican candidate Gregg Greer has been declared elected to the office of Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace. Unopposed District Attorney incumbent, Reid McCain, was declared officially elected by the Secretary of State.
Early Voting
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“The main office will be open the middle weekend on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 7 and on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 7,” Robinette noted previously.
“The main office will also be open from 7 to 7 the entire second week,” he added. “The branch locations will be open weekdays only from 8 to 5, with the exception of the last two days, Nov. 3 and 4, from 7 to 7.”
Early voting branch locations are: Waskom Sub-courthouse at 165 W. Texas Ave.; TJ Taylor Community Center at 15642 FM 134 in Karnack; ESD No. 9 at 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields; Scottsville Community Center at 1325 Green St. in Scottsville; Carver Community Center at 2302 Holland St. in Marshall; Gold Hall at 101 East Elm St. in Hallsville; Woodland Hills Baptist Church at 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview; Harleton Community Center at 4335 Community St. in Harleton; and Woodlawn Community Center at 199 Oak Lawn Terrace in Woodlawn.
On the Ballot
On the ballot are two contested county races. The contested races are Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins for Pct. 2 County Commissioner against Republican challenger Chad Graff; and Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Democratic candidate Demisha Crawford against Republican candidate Don Jordan.
Vying for the U.S. House District 1 seat, which is currently held by Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler), is Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran and Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson.
Election Day hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Election Day Polling Locations
Election Day polling places within Commissioner Precinct 1 are: Marshall Convention Center, TJ Taylor Community Center in Karnack, ESD No. 9 in Elysian Fields and the Waskom Subcourthouse.
Election Day polling places within Commissioner Precinct 2 are: East Texas Baptist University, Carver Community Center/Anointing Grace Ministries, Scottsville Community Center, Marshall Public Library and Sweet Home Church of Christ in Hallsville.
Election Day polling places within Commissioner Precinct 3 are: Gold Hall in Hallsville, Western Harrison ESD 1 Main in Longview, Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Longview and Trails End Cowboy Church in Hallsville.
Election Day polling places within Commissioner Precinct 4 are: St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Marshall, ESD 2 (Station 3) in Nesbitt, West Harrison ESD 1 (Station 3) in Longview, Woodlawn Community Center and Harleton Community Center.
Judge Sims noted before that the eight traditional voting boxes and locations that will be eliminated and consolidated into the new voting boxes for Election Day — though with countywide voting in place, voters can vote at any open polling location regardless of where they live.
He said, in Commissioner Precinct 1, Precinct voting box 7 will no longer vote at ESD No. 3, voting box 10 will no longer vote at ESD No. 4 (Station 4), voting box 18 will no longer vote at Marshall City Arena, and voting box 21 will no longer vote at Friendship Baptist Church in the Gill community.
In Commissioner Precinct 2, the Precinct voting box 11 at Harrison County Airport will be eliminated.
In Commissioner Precinct 4, the precinct voting box 4 at Lions Community Center will be eliminated, as well as voting box 16 at Smyrna Methodist Church and voting box 23 at Morton Baptist Church.