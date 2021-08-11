Editor’s note: Hour Glass is a historical look at Harrison County using the Marshall News Messenger archives.
The Great Storm of 1900 is considered the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history. Between 6,000 and 12,000 people died when a Category 4 hurricane hit Galveston and storm surges between 8 and 12 feet inundated the coastline. About 7,000 buildings in the city were completely destroyed.
Among the survivors were two Marshall women, Theo Thompson and Vivia Addison, and The Messenger reported their account of the hurricane on Sept. 16, 1900 in a story titled “FROM THE JAWS OF DEATH.” The following is a reprint of that story:
Misses Theo Thompson and Vivia Addison reached home from Galveston Saturday morning at 2 o’clock, and knowing that their experience during the storm would interest the readers of The Messenger, a reporter called on the young ladies at their homes yesterday, when both of them very kindly related the events of that awful night of darkness and terror. As they were rooming together, their experiences were practically the same, and will be so reported.
Miss Thompson went to Galveston June 17th and Miss Addison Aug. 1st, both attending Draughan’s business college.
The young ladies boarded at 1910 Avenue H, which is near the center of the city; on the block with the court house -- with only an alley between; one block from Ball’s high school. In substance, the young ladies said;
“Saturday morning we heard that the waves were ‘perfectly grand,’ and we tried to hire a carriage to drive over and see them. One young man in our boarding house said: ‘Be patient, and you will see them without going far,’ but we did not take it seriously.
“From our house we could see the excitement, and finally the sprays of water; then the waves and the wreckage carried before it -- but still were not alarmed. At about 4:30 in the afternoon the great smoke stack of the electric power house fell within a block of us, while we were looking at it -- and we realized the seriousness of the situation.
“Most of our household left, but two gentlemen, the landlady and tour lady boarders remained, thinking that the house, being on a terrace some four or five fee above the street, and on pillows, would be safe.
“The water came higher and higher, and from our windows we looked out on the frantic crowds of people -- men, women and children -- white and black, afoot and in vehicle, all seeking safety, and a great many going into the court house.
“Between us and the court house was an all--
“The Alley Of Despair,” as it proved to many. The wind had a fair sweep from the gulf down this alley, and being pent up came with a velocity of 125 miles an hour, and the surging masses, after struggling for blocks and blocks, and finding a shelter behind the five large buildings on our block, were unprepared for the cyclone passing through this alley, and they were hurled down and out into the street and water the instant they stepped into the alley.
“From our position we saw the rescuing party at the court house stretching ropes; and men going after and bringing in the weak and helpless -- but still we had confidence in our house.
“The water rose above our steps; under the house; darkness -- the darkness of despair to many poor souls -- spread over the city, seeming to shut out all hope -- but our little band were just beginning to feel doubtful.
“The water lapped and splashed against the bottom of the house; and occasional spray struck against the side -- the house rocked and trembled.
“About 8 o’clock one of the gentlemen who had remained said he would swim out and get help and come and take us out. He met the fate of others when he got into the alley, but from the street rose again and swam to the nearest rope.
“In the court house he called for help, and two white men and two negroes responded, and in half an hour they were back.
“They had secured two ropes to the court house, and swam over to us, then stretched and fastened the ropes, and two men taking one woman at a time, carried us through the raging waters to the court house yard, where two fresh men took us -- they on their knees and we sitting down -- and dragged us to the door. They dared not stand up, or we would have been blown away.
“We were the third and fourth carried over, the landlady remaining to the last. We packed a valise with a complete change of dry clothing, and after the land lady was rescued, one of the negroes who had carried us over, went back and got the valise.
“The water was up to our chin, and the rain felt like hot shot, and we expected our faces blistered.
“Miss Thompson was the last person admitted through the door -- Miss Addison, the land lady and those who came afterwards were helped in over the door.
“It was a night of sleeplessness and terror to the huddled up crowds in the court house -- all sorts of people, but no thought of cast or color.
“The moon rose finally, but was partly obscured by clouds, and we could see the water, and the floating debris, and knew or could imagine the destruction that was going on.
“All through the night rescuing parties -- white and black working side by side -- brought in men, women and children, and they told their experience, and loss of father, husband, mother, wife, children -- one or more or all -- and it was a night never to be forgotten, though we felt perfectly safe and secure.
“About 6:30 Sunday morning we went back over to our boarding house, and found it unroofed and the windows out, but otherwise as we left it. The water had entered the first floor a few feet.
“The storm began to subside about 2 a.m., and at 6:30 the alley was dry.
“We had breakfast at 10 o’clock, coffee made from salt water.One of the gentlemen went out to buy some provisions, but found the groceries that were open sold out, and a perfect panic prevailing. He went to the cracker factory, and brought home a box of crackers. The second trip out he brought a side of bacon and some cheese -- and we felt secure for the present against starvation.
“We had dinner at 4 o’clock,
“We filed a telegram on a boat at 10:30 Monday, and it was carried to Houston and sent, and received in Marshall Tuesday afternoon.
“Wednesday night the odor from the dead and burning bodies settled over the city, and we had to use camphor and cologne to keep from getting sick.
“We left Galveston on a schooner Thursday afternoon, spent the night in the cars at Texas City, and reached home at 2 o’clock Saturday morning, Mr. Bibb and Mr. Summers having come after us. We are thankful to be alive.”