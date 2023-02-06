Editor's Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2023 issue of Harrison Magazine.
Monica Simmons, Elysian Fields ISD’s new superintendent, has long been a supporter of the district and its schools. Her great love for children and the community, and her keen understanding of education, helped her realize she was qualified for the position.
“I know the school district and I love the community,” said Simmons. “I love the students and understand the challenges and triumphs the district has encountered. I felt like I was ready, like I had enough knowledge to be able to do a good job.
Simmons officially took over as head of the Elysian Fields school district last summer, following the retirement of longtime Superintendent Maynard Chapman.
“I do what I do because I love kids,” explained Simmons. “I want them to be successful and able to accomplish anything they aspire to. It is my goal to be able to provide them with many opportunities and to be a contributing factor in their life and their ability to be productive.”
Simmons was born in the Mississippi town of Laurel. When she was a year old, her family relocated to Carthage. She proudly calls herself a Bulldog after attending Carthage schools and graduating from Carthage High School. Following graduation, she would attend Panola College and then the University of Texas at Tyler.
Simmons has been married to Bronte Simmons for 17 years. The couple have three children: Tay Simmons, LeBron Simmons and Brooklyn Simmons. LeBron is a sophomore in high school, and Brooklyn is in fifth grade.
Simmons is a devout Christian. Her church, Miles Memorial CME Church, is very important to her. She is the director of Christian education as well as the youth director. Her community service, however, does not end there; she is also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a teacher’s organization. These educators collaborate to inspire the next generation of teachers and educators. DKG collaborates with ETBU, Wiley College and newly hired teachers in a variety of school districts.
Simmons began teaching in 2002. She spent 20 of her 21 years in education in Elysian Fields ISD as an educator. Her practicum was even completed at Elysian Fields Elementary School. Her father, who lives just a few minutes away from the school district, recommended that she complete her student teaching in Elysian Fields ISD.
Simmons went on to teach first grade at the elementary school for six years. Her only year away from Elysian Fields was when she worked as a reading interventionist at William B. Travis Elementary School in Marshall ISD. She would return to Elysian Fields the following year as an eighth-grade English and language arts teacher. She would become a third-grade teacher after three years at the middle school, where she would stay for five years. She would be the elementary school’s assistant principal for the next two years. This was before she became the district’s curriculum director and federal programs director. Finally, she worked as an assistant superintendent for two years.
Simmons served as superintendent Chapman’s assistant superintendent for two years.
“Mr. Chapman was a fair and strong leader,” recalled Simmons. “He was someone else who was very embedded in the community. I think he had been here his entire educational career. He left big shoes to fill.”
Her first full year as superintendent is currently underway.
“So far, I think it’s been a wonderful experience,” said Simmons. “I am learning a lot daily and feel that I am making a difference in the lives of students. I’m very blessed just to be in this role and to serve students. My board has been very supportive. I have a great team of teachers and administrators who excel at meeting the needs of students and working as a team.”
Several awards have been bestowed upon Simmons during her tenure in the school district, including the 2013-14 Elysian Fields “Elementary Teacher of the Year,” the 2019 TEPSA Region 7 “Assistant Principal of the Year” and the News Messenger and Wiley College “Black History Month Now” winner in 2020.
“At this time, I have lots of dreams and lots of goals,” says Simmons. “I definitely want to be a superintendent for a while, and then after that, I’m not exactly sure what I’ll do.”
Right now, the new superintendent is focused on growth and necessary changes for the district.
“Education changes frequently,” explained Simmons. “The mandates change, the rigor changes, and we’re looking at STAAR redesign, so with that being said, we as educators have to stay current on what’s taking place in education. We have to be willing to change and grow with it, all while keeping our focus on students.
Currently, administrators are focused on campus scorecards. Simmons and the board of directors have recently held a number of training sessions. They have updated their mission statement and set goals for the upcoming school year. Some of these objectives include student outcomes such as reading levels and math mastery, CCMR (college, career, and military readiness), and district objectives such as technology, maintenance, and professional development. Campus administrators will complete their scorecards in January.
“We’re just looking at what are the areas we need to focus on to make sure our students are getting the very best of us,” said Simmons. “We have to have those goals established because they’re going to drive everything that we do.”
Simmons said the staff has been gracious in allowing her some flexibility as she learns her new role.
“I find [Monica Simmons] very inspiring for all that she’s been able to achieve,” Curriculum Director Randi Searle said. “I think she’s a wonderful mentor and teacher. She encourages all of our staff and loves all of our students. If she walks in anywhere, everybody knows her name, everybody runs up to her, everybody hugs her. That’s one thing I think is very important to me: no matter what campus she goes to, she knows every person’s name, every student’s name, and every family’s name, and they all know and love her.”
There’s one thing Simmons says she will always do.
“Good day, bad day, I will always support my staff and students,” she said.