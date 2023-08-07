In response to scorching temperatures, both Harrison and Marion counties imposed a burn ban Monday afternoon prohibiting outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of the respective counties.
“The commissioners court finds that circumstances present in all or part of the unincorporated area of the county create a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning,” Harrison County’s burn ban order states.
Marion County’s burn ban indicated the same.
“The Marion County Judge finds present circumstances in all or part of Marion County create a public hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning,” Marion County’s order states.
Harrison County’s 90-day burn ban will be in place for the entire county unless restrictions are terminated earlier based on a determination made by the commissioners court or county judge, upon recommendation of the fire marshal, based on a determination that the circumstances that required the order no longer exist.
According to the order, outdoor burning is prohibited with the exception of outdoor cooking only in enclosed pits or grills. Further, the order prohibits outdoor burning in barrels.
“This order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for firefighter training; public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting of agricultural crops; or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under Natural Resources Code and meet the standards of Natural Resources Code,” Harrison County’s order states.
A violation of the order is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
Marion County’s burn ban will be in effect from the date of the entry of the order, unless terminated earlier based on a determination made by the Texas Forest Service or the commissioners court.
Marion County’s order advises that any outdoor cooking with charcoal grills must be above the ground, and/or enclosed.
“Fire rings, ground fires, and any open grills at ground level are not allowed,” the order warns.
The counties adopted the burn ban orders shortly after the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Monday. The heart advisory cautioned about dangerously hot conditions with max heat index values from 110 to 114 expected.
The excessive heat warning is expected to be in effect in East Texas, southern Arkansas and all of Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.