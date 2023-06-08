Harrison County and Marion County commissioners courts both approved similar resolutions recently concerning a settlement offer in the matter of the state’s opioid multi-district litigation, currently pending in the 152nd District Court of Harris County.
Opioids are a family of drugs that includes prescription painkillers, such as hydrocodone; illegal drugs, such as heroin; and synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl. The addiction to the drug is an epidemic that has been sweeping the nation from coast to coast.
The defendants in the multi-district litigation suit filed by Harrison, Marion and other counties are listed as Purdue Pharma Inc., along with other pharmaceutical companies, including Endo Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp., Abbott Laboratories and Johnson & Johnson.
This is the second settlement offer for Harrison County in the matter, and the first for Marion County, who both joined other counties in the fight in 2017.
In the first settlement agreement reached for Harrison County, back in October 2021, the county was set to receive a total of $260,000, which included $49,000 from Johnson & Johnson and $211,000 from other opioid producers and distributors.
The settlements reached this time for both Harrison and Marion Counties are for claims against Allergan Finance LLC and Allergan Limited.
“On May 10, 2023, the Allergan defendants in the opioid litigation brought by the county, the state of Texas, through the Office of the Attorney General, and a negotiation group for Texas political subdivisions entered into an agreement entitled Allergan Texas Statewide opioid Settlement Agreement,” the resolutions approved by both commissioners courts state. “Special counsel and the state of Texas have recommended that the (commissioners courts) support the adoption and approval to the Texas Addendum in its entirety.”
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims informed that he doesn’t know the dollar amount yet of the latest settlement reached, however, the money will be designated to support drug abuse-related prevention programs.
“This is just one of the smaller firms that are settling this. We retained Kurt Truelove and a larger firm to oversee the settlements and they are recommending that we accept this settlement offer.”
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said a dollar amount was discussed during the Marion County Commissioner’s Court closed executive session, but has not been disclosed publicly. The money will be designated as outlined in the settlement.
“All of this money has certain uses set forth by the state or which the settlement served or settled in,” said LaFleur.
The Marion County judge anticipates it will be the first of many agreements reached for Marion County. Jude Sims anticipates the same for Harrison.
“There are likely to be several settlements like this as the attorneys work through and settle with individual companies,” noted Sims.
Background
Harrison County joined in the litigation, back in November 2017, against pharmaceutical companies, suing them for their role in the opioid painkiller epidemic that was declared by then-President Donald Trump, at the time, as a “national emergency.”
After hearing a presentation from Boyd Smith, an attorney with Gallagher Law Firm in Houston, the court had unanimously approved to retain the firm and a consortium of three other firms, which included Marshall-based Truelove Law Firm PLLC, to file the opioid lawsuit on the county’s behalf.
The group of law firms represented about 25 percent of the state, at the time, in ongoing efforts to fight this battle.
Smith explained at the time that drug companies and manufacturers that would be listed as defendants in the lawsuit created the problem through deceitful and illegal activity. And because the issue is not only costing lives, but also costing counties, Smith said the firms were visiting with counties regarding what can be done, at no cost to the county, to try to stop the conduct and recoup some money for taxpayers who have suffered significantly as a result of this problem.
According to the resolution approved by Harrison County May 23 and Marion County May 30, authorizing approval of proposed Texas statewide opioid settlement agreements, each respective county obtained information indicating that certain drug companies and their corporate affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, and such other defendants as may be added to the litigation have engaged in fraudulent and/or reckless marketing and/or distribution of opioids that have resulted in addictions and overdoses.
“These actions, conduct and misconduct have resulted in significant financial costs in the past to the county and will undoubtedly result in significant financial costs in the future,” the lawsuit states.
Marion County joined in the litigation in October 2017 against pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid painkiller crisis that has allegedly resulted in addiction, criminal activity and even death.
After hearing a presentation from attorney Jeffrey Simon of the law firm Simon, Greenstone, Panatier & Bartlett, out of Dallas, the Marion County Commissioners Court unanimously approved to retain the firm’s legal counsel for the opioid lawsuit to be filed, at the time, in Marshall’s federal court.
The firm had filed the first two cases in Texas — one on behalf of Upshur County and one on behalf of Bowie County. Upshur County became the first governmental body in Texas to sue the opioid makers when the law firm of Simon, Greenstone, Panatier & Bartlett filed Oct. 2, 2017.