Both Harrison and Marion counties recently approved to request grant funding through the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund.
According to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) is to be used to make payments for specified uses to states and local governments.
“There were funds given to all 50 states, and then the states doled that out,” explained Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
According to the TDEM, the total funding allotted to the state is approximately $11 billion.
“The U.S. Treasury managed the initial distribution of these funds to states and jurisdictions with populations above 500,000,” the TDEM advised.
The 18 Texas jurisdictions that received funding directly from the Treasury were: Austin, Bexar County, Collin County, Dallas County, Dallas, Denton County, El Paso County, El Paso, Fort Bend County, Fort Worth, Harris County, Hidalgo County, Houston, Montgomery County, San Antonio, Tarrant County, Travis County and Williamson County.
“The state is now making funds available for eligible expenses to the jurisdictions not included in (those) 18 jurisdictions,” TDEM explained.
The distribution of funds is based on a calculation of $55 per capita. Thus, Harrison County could receive up to $1.8 million to help offset COVID-19-related expenses, Judge Sims said.
“It has to be related to our response to the coronavirus,” said Sims.
Approving the CARES ACT Coronavirus Relief Fund Eligibility Certification to request grant payments allows the county to immediately collect 20 percent of that $1.8 million, which is $360,000, he said.
“We’ll have that $360,000 set aside in a specific account where we can only use those expenses to pay for our responses to the virus,” said Judge Sims. “It’ll pay for all the testing that we’ve done, maybe some of our computer equipment that we’ve had to purchase to be able to go online and have these Zoom meetings. Also, it has to be something that we haven’t budgeted for. So if we had budgeted for an item we can’t’ go and use their funds.”
Funds can be used for expenses that were incurred during the period starting March 1 and for future expenses through December 30.
TDEM will manage the distribution of funds, review of expenses and reimbursement.
“Initially, each eligible jurisdiction will receive an immediate distribution of 20 percent of the allocations,” TDEM explained. “The remainder of the allocation will be reimbursement based. Jurisdictions will submit documentation to TDEM and request reimbursement.”
Shanna Solomon, Marion County’s auditor, noted that Marion County’s is expected to receive 85,000. She said they can use it for any of the masks, gloves and other sanitation items that were purchased in anticipation of county offices reopening, following the COVID-19 shutdown.
“Some of our offices may also want to buy some of the Plexiglass stuff. Anything that we purchase or do in relation to the CARES Act, we can use that money for,” she said.
Pct. 2 Marion County Commissioner Joe McKnight reminded that none of the money can go to people who are now unemployed due to economic distress caused by the virus.
“People have lost their jobs, they’ve lost businesses, it’s been a terrible deal,” said McKnight. “But, none of this money can be used for that. We just want to make this plain.”
Solomon echoed his sentiments.
“There are specific guidelines for it and one of the ones even related to counties is that we cannot use this to cover our own budget shortfalls,” the county auditor explained. “It’s not to cover budget shortfalls. It’s to cover things that we’re going to be needing to purchase for COVID-19.”
Hava Grant
The two counties also approved respective resolutions to apply for a 2020 HELP America Vote (HAVA) Cares Act sub-grant awarded to Texas counties from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Harrison County’s award would be $70,559.60. The required matching funds from the county would be in the amount of $14,111.92.
“These are funds that would go to help our elections office,” Judge Sims explained. “We thought it would be responsible to request this $70,000 for our elections office.”
Judge Sims noted that the grant funding will generally benefit the upcoming November election.
“Some of the proposed uses of the funding are to buy additional ballots by mail, some new voter registration software, six new poll pads, a new E-scan, two new E-slates, and 20 new MBBs (Mobile Ballot Boxes),” said Sims.
Elections Administrator Donald Robinette is also proposing 16 extra workers for early voting and 52 extra workers for Election Day that must be paid.
“He’s got $5,200 planned for cleaning of polling places, some PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and shields, gloves, face masks,” Judge Sims said, noting such sanitary measures are taken to make sure everyone’s safe from the virus.
Marion County’s HAVA grant funding is for $11,060.47 with a match of $2,212.09 from the county.
“The county has to provide a match of $2,212.09. We’re able to use some of the Chapter 19 money, which is allocated to the tax office for this,” said Marion County auditor, Solomon. “You apply for the money and they’ll send to us and then we buy things that we need to help with the election, mainly due to COVID-19. If for some reason we don’t spend it all, we have to turn it in.”
Solomon said she compiled a list with County Clerk Vickie Smith to determine needs.
“She believes, because of COVID, that we would need extra mail out ballots, that more people are going to vote by mail,” said Solomon. “So we would need the extra ballots and then the mail out kits. Also we were talking about you may potentially need extra poll workers to help with the social distancing. You can use money to hire additional poll workers than we normally hire.”
Solomon said they’ll also possibly use the money for cleaning supplies. The money can also be used for masks and gloves, she said, as well as for Plexiglass to serve as a barrier between poll workers and voters.
“We’re thinking about ordering some either the Plexiglass little stands for the person checking in or even some of the little face shields for the people to wear that kind of walk around and help people vote on the machines and stuff and for the people that go out and do like curbside voting,” Solomon said. “So, all of those things will be things that will be covered with the use of this HAVA money.”
“Those are items that we’re considering,” said Solomon.
The county auditor said the HAVA grant can be used for any expenditures made from March 28 through Nov. 30.
“So if we bought stuff already in anticipation of doing stuff for elections, we can qualify under this HAVA money,” she said.