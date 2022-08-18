The Texas Education Agency released A-F accountability ratings this week for the first time since 2019, and overall performance has shown growth across the state.
The state's 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses received accountability ratings this year with TEA Commissioner Mike Morath saying the state showed an overall improvement over 2019's ratings, the last time ratings were calculated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Morath said 25 percent of districts and 33 percent of campuses saw letter grade improvements over their 2019 grades.
Area school districts and campuses showed a more mixed bag of results, with some districts and campuses dropping significantly in ratings and others showing marked improvement.
"These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. “I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders. Statewide policy in Texas continues to remain focused on meeting the needs of students, with an accountability system that supports high expectations, robust tutoring supports, rigorous curricular resources, and an investment in evidence-based training for our teachers.”
The accountability ratings are made up of three metrics: Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps. This year, to align with the new Senate Bill 1365, districts and campuses received an A, B or C rating or were assigned a label of Not Rated if they scored a D or F rating. The purpose of the bill is to allow failing campuses time for improvement before state intervention is required.
To view the 2022 accountability ratings for districts and campuses, visit TXschools.gov.
Here is a breakdown of Harrison and Marion County ratings and scores by district and campus. A more in-depth story on Marshall ISD's ratings can be found here.
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD showed a significant decrease in ratings with an overall "D" or "Not Rated" rating, scoring 66 out of 100 points, down from the "B" rating and 82 out of 100 points the district scored in 2019. Hallsville ISD officials did not respond to a request for comment about the drop in the district's rating.
Hallsville High School scored an overall "A" rating, earning 90 out of 100 points, up from 2019's "B" rating with 89 out of 100 points. The campus also scored three distinctions in Academic Achievement in Social Studies, Top 25 Percent: Comparative Closing the Gaps and Postsecondary Readiness.
Hallsville ISD's Texas Virtual Academy School scored an overall "B" rating, earning 82 out of 100 points, which is up from 2019's "D" rating which scored 61 out of 100 points. The TEA did make note that the campus received bonus points added into their score this year because it is an alternative education campus.
Hallsville Junior High School scored an overall "B" rating, with 89 out of 100 points which is up from 2019's "B" rating with 83 out of 100 points. The campus also scored five distinctions in Academic Achievement in English Language Arts/Reading , Academic Achievement in Mathematics, Top 25 Percent: Comparative Closing the Gaps Top 25 Percent: Academic Growth and Postsecondary Readiness
Hallsville Intermediate School scored an overall "A" rating, with 94 out of 100 points, which is up from 2019's "B" rating with 89 out of 100 points. The campus also scored four distinctions in Academic Achievement in Science, Academic Achievement in Mathematics, Top 25 Percent: Comparative Closing the Gaps and Postsecondary Readiness
Hallsville East Elementary School scored an overall "B" rating, with 81 out of 100 points, which is just slightly down from 2019's "B" rating with 84 out of 100 points.
Hallsville North Elementary School scored an overall "A" rating, with 94 out of 100 points, which is exactly the same as its "A" rating with 94 out of 100 points. The campus also scored four distinctions in Academic Achievement in English Language Arts/Reading, Academic Achievement in Mathematics, Top 25 Percent: Comparative Closing the Gaps and Postsecondary Readiness.
Hallsville Primary School scored an overall "D" or "Not Rated" rating, with 66 out of 100 points, which is down from 2019's "B" rating with 84 out of 100 points.
Harleton ISD
Harleton ISD scored an overall "A" rating as a district, with 94 out of 100 points, which is slightly improved from 2019's "A" rating of 91 out of 100 points.
Harleton High School scored an overall "A" rating with 92 out of 100 points, which is slightly higher than 2019's "A" rating with 91 out of 100 points.
Harleton Junior High School scored an overall "B" rating with 89 out of 100 points, which is slightly up from 2019's "B" rating with 86 out of 100 points. The campus also received three distinctions in Academic Achievement in Science, Academic Achievement in Social Studies and Postsecondary Readiness.
Harleton Elementary School scored an overall "B" rating with 81 out of 100 points, which is slightly down from 2019's "B" rating with 87 out of 100 points. The campus also received one distinction in Academic Achievement in Science.
Jefferson ISD
Jefferson ISD scored an overall "C" rating with 72 out of 100 points, which is down from 2019's "B" rating with 82 out of 100 points.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said the district would have scored an overall "B" rating if not for one particular metric the TEA used to calculate scores, the CCMR or Career, College and Military Readiness metric. Barnwell said CCMR consists of district's Career Technical Education courses and the required certifications that are awarded upon completion of those scores — but the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on districts' abilities to teach and administer certifications.
"One of my main issues with the state's accountability system is in the way it uses the data associated with CCMR, which has a lot to do with the courses offered, the number of certifications students gain within CTE classes, and other criteria," Barnwell said. "This particular data shows the district was only barely shy of a 'B' rating based on the CCMR data, which those numbers are skewed due to what happened to those students during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. The CCMR component takes into account various college entrance exam scores (including ACT, SAT, and TSI) as well as the number of industry-based certification accomplishments for each graduating class."
Barnwell said Jefferson High School has always offered a variety of CTE courses and certifications to students, but the pandemic and remote learning had a devastating effect on CTE attendance and completion.
"When Jefferson ISD and all districts were forced to close and offer instruction remotely in March of 2020, students were unable to take their certification tests for Certified Nursing Assistant, Microsoft Office, Floral Design, AWS Welding, etc," he said. "That year was followed by a bumpy school year in 2020-21, in which we experienced low attendance rates as well as sporadic remote instruction, again impacting the completion of industry-based certifications which affects this element of accountability. In addition, some exemptions were given by colleges in place of TSI, so most students were not taking those tests, in addition to experiencing the fact that testing centers for TSI, ACT, and SAT were closed and/or the exams were only being offered remotely."
Barnwell said districts like Jefferson ISD with a higher low-income population that typically does not have access to technology or internet usage at home were negatively impacted.
"All those things had a negative effect on that portion of the accountability system," he said. "Neither our students, nor the district, had much control over those situations, and it's unfortunate that a school district's grade from TEA can be affected by those types of criteria."
Jefferson High School scored an overall "C" rating with 75 out of 100 points, which is down from 2019's "B" rating with 85 out of 100 points.
Barnwell said student attendance following the end of the pandemic has still not recovered and his district is implementing a Truancy Prevention Program this year to counter that and hopefully get students back in the classroom and get parents more involved.
"Obviously, a student can't learn what we are teaching if they are not here," Barnwell said. "Students attempting to catch up with make-up work is simply not going to prove to be as successful as being present at school on a regular basis. I understand that people get sick and things are going to happen that require students to miss school from time to time, but we need to increase our overall average daily attendance by several percentage points. This alone will help give students a better opportunity for success on the state tests and for general academic growth. Simply said, if you can be at school, and you should be at school, then be at school."
Jefferson Junior High School scored an overall "D" or "Not Rated" rating with 64 out of 100 points, which is down from 2019's "C" rating with 74 out of 100 points.
Jefferson Elementary School scored an overall "C" rating with 71 out of 100 points, which is a marked improvement over 2019's "F" rating with 48 out of 100 points.
Barnwell said the campus had several administrative changes throughout the past couple of years and the campus should continue to see gains.
"This is very positive," he said. "We have experienced a lot of administrative changes at that campus over the last several years, and now we are hoping to see some stability in that area, which should help to continue garnering positive academic gains."
Jefferson Primary School scored an overall "C" rating with 71 out of 100 points, a marked improvement over 2019's "F" rating with 48 out of 100 points. This campus is paired with Jefferson Elementary School for ratings purposes.
Waskom ISD
Waskom ISD scored an overall "B" rating with 89 out of 100 points, which is up from 2019's "B" rating with 87 out of 100 points.
"I am very proud of the students and staff at Waskom ISD," Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty said. "They all worked very hard to close the achievement gaps for all students. COVID-19 has left a lot of gaps in learning, and our staff works hard daily to find ways to intervene and assist our students in learning the concepts they have not mastered. The Waskom ISD staff is constantly changing their instructional practices to keep our students engaged and learning. Our daily goal is to grow every student to become a better version of themselves while learning the content in the classroom. I believe our staff and students are accomplishing those goals daily, and I could not be more proud."
Waskom High School scored an overall "B" rating with 88 out of 100 points, which is up from 2019's "B" rating with 83 out of 100 points. The campus also had one distinction in Top 25 Percent: Comparative Academic Growth.
Waskom Middle School scored an overall "B" rating with 80 out of 100 points, which is slightly down from 2019's "B" rating with 86 out of 100 points. The campus also received one distinction in Academic Achievement in Science.
Waskom Elementary School scored an overall "B" rating with 87 out of 100 points, which is up from 2019's "B" rating with 82 out of 100 points. The campus also had two distinctions in Academic Achievement in Science and Top 25 Percent: Comparative Closing the Gaps.
Elysian Fields ISD
Elysian Fields ISD scored an overall "A" rating with 92 out of 100 points, which is up from 2019's "B" rating with 87 out of 100 points.
"When you consider COVID-19 and all of the changes our district has gone through, I am pleased with the ratings and the resiliency of our students, teachers and staff," Elysian Fields ISD Superintendent Monica Simmons said. "They deserve all the praise and recognition. The role each individual plays is monumental and equates to student success. I am proud of Elysian Field ISD’s continued progress and am so very proud to be a part of such an amazing district. Great things are on the horizon in Elysian Fields ISD, and I look forward to watching Jackets rise."
Elysian Fields High School scored an overall "B" rating with 85 out of 100 points, which is just slightly down from 2019's "B" rating with 88 out of 100 points. The campus also had two distinctions in Academic Achievement in Science and Academic Achievements in Mathematics.
Elysian Fields Middle School scored an overall "B" rating with 88 out of 100 points, which is up from 2019's "C" rating with 79 out of 100 points. The campus also had four distinctions in Academic Achievement in English Language/Arts Reading, Academic Achievement in Science, Academic Achievement in Mathematics and Postsecondary Readines.
Elysian Fields Elementary School scored an overall "B" rating with 83 out of 100 points, which is up from 2019's "C" rating with 79 out of 100 points.
Karnack ISD
Karnack ISD scored an overall "C" rating with 76 out of 100 points, which is down from 2019's "B" rating with 80 out of 100 points.
"We did have B's in both academic growth, and closing performance gaps," Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson said. "For that, I am grateful and proud of my staff. Student growth is our primary goal. Obviously, we have a lot of work to continue to do, and I'm proud of the start we have had with the team that is in place."
The district's lone campus George Washington Carver Elementary School scored an overall "C" rating with 76 out of 100, which is down from 2019's "B" rating with 80 out of 100 points.
Panola Charter School Systems
Panola Charter School Systems scored an overall rating of "B" with 85 out of 100 points, which is slightly down from 2019's "B" rating of 86 out 100 points.
"We are pleased with an overall B rating and are striving to improve that each day," Panola Charter School Systems Superintendent Bud Worley said. "Reinstatement of the rating system I feel could have been postponed one more year, but we plan on reviewing our weaknesses and make strides for getting better."
Texas Early College High School in Marshall scored an overall rating of "B" rating with 85 out of 100 points, which is slightly down from 2019's "B" rating with 88 out of 100 points.
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD scored an overall grade of 82 out of 100 points with no distinctions, earning a "B" rating, up from 2019's "C" rating.
By campuses, Marshall High School scored an overall "C" rating, earning 79 out of 100 points, which is slightly improved from the 71 out of 100 "C" rating the campus scored in 2019. Marshall Early Graduation School scored an overall "F" or "Not Rated" rating, earning 50 out of 100 points.
Marshall Junior High School scored an overall "B" rating, earning 81 out of 100 points, which is much improved from the 66 out of 100 "D" rating the campus scored in 2019.
Sam Houston Elementary School scored an overall "A" rating, earning 90 out of 100 points, which is just slightly down from the 94 out of 100 "A" rating the campus scored in 2019. The campus also scored one distinction for post-secondary readiness.
Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy scored an overall "D" or "Not Rated" rating, earning 61 out of 100 points, which is slightly down from the 69 out of 100 "D" rating the campus scored in 2019.
David Crockett Elementary School scored an overall "D" or "Not Rated" rating, earning 62 out of 100 points, which is down from the 75 out of 100 "C" rating the campus scored in 2019.
William B. Travis Elementary School scored an overall "B" rating, earning 86 out of 100 points, which is improved from the 79 out of 100 "C" rating the campus scored in 2019.
Marshall Early Childhood Center scored an overall "A" rating, earning 90 out of 100 points, which is slightly down from the 94 out of 100 "A" rating the campus scored in 2019.