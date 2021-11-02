Election Day for the Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election is today.
Harrison County voters will all vote on the proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. There are also two other elections on the ballot, depending on where you live: a proposed assistance district election in unincorporated areas and a tax election in New Diana ISD.
In Marion County, everyone will vote on the proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Voters in Pcts. 1 through 10 will vote on a proposed assistance district.
Registered voters who wish to cast a ballot must vote in their home precinct. Election officials advised voters to check their voter’s registration card if they are uncertain of their precinct.
The consolidated precinct locations in Harrison County are:
- Residents in precincts 1, 8, 10, and 26 should vote at the Marshall Convention Center.
Residents in precincts 2, 3, 11, 22 should vote at the Marshall Public Library.
- Residents in precincts 4, 14, and 18 should vote at the Woodlawn Community Center.
Residents in precincts 12 and 19 should vote at Gold Hall in Hallsville.
- Residents in precincts 15, 16, 23 and 24 should vote at the Harleton Community Center.
- Residents in precincts 13 and 25 should vote at the Woodland Hills Baptist Church, Longview.
Residents in precincts 7 and 17 should vote at the Scottsville Community Center.
Precincts 5, 6, 9, 20, and 21 will not be consolidated and residents there can vote at their normal polling sites.
The nonconsolidated polling sites in Harrison County are:
- Precinct 20 residents will vote at the Waskom Subcourthouse
- Precinct 5 residents will vote at the TJ Taylor Community Center
- Precinct 21 residents will vote at the Friendship Baptist Church, in the Gill community
- Precinct 6 residents will vote at the Elysian Fields ESD No. 9
- Precinct 9 residents will vote at the Nesbitt ESD No. 2, Station 3.
Harrison County Election Day polling hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all 12 locations.
In Marion County, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Marion County has countywide polling locations, so residents can vote at any polling place that is open.
Polling locations are:
- Mims VFD, 9902 FM 729 in Avinger
- Marion County Election Building, 504 N. Alley in Jefferson
- Smithland VFD Community Meeting Room, 8247 Texas 49 East in Jefferson
- Lone Oak Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 120 Watts Road in Jefferson
Harrison County Assistance District Election
Chapter 387 of the Local Government Code allows for the creation of a County Assistance District, which would enable the county to capture tax revenue from those traveling through the county.
Clearing up any misinformation about the tax proposal, Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb reminded that funds from the sales tax will be allotted for county services outlined in a resolution recently passed by the commissioners court. If passed, funds from the sales tax will be allotted for the sheriff’s department, litter control, Emergency Services District as designated by the commissioners court and for county roads.
“It seems to be a lot of misinformation circling the county on this Special Assistance District,” Ebarb said at the recent commissioners court meeting. “A lot of people seem to think that this 2 percent is going to be added to the property tax. That’s the furthest thing from the truth.
“We passed that 85 percent of the money that we spend (it) on road and bridge. We’re talking about spending $3.4 million on county roads a year out of this fund,” he explained.
According to the resolution, the county has 748 road miles which have excessive damage and are in need of repair, construction as well as routine maintenance; of which these funds would be allotted at 85 percent.
Ebarb said this past year the county seal coated about six to 10 miles of roads at a cost of about $37,000 a mile.
“At the rate that we’re going now, it’ll take 74.8 years for us to touch every road in Harrison County. With this new Special Assistance District tax at the same cost of $37,000 a mile, we can seal coat 92 miles of road per year and it would take around eight years for us to touch the roads,” said Ebarb.
Ebarb urged voters to support the sales and use tax option.
“We’re talking about cutting 68 years off of what we can do for the county roads,” he said. “I don’t know how many people have called and what they’re expecting and thinking is just the opposite end of the spectrum. I don’t know how we can make it any plainer as a commissioners court. We all supported it (by a) 5-0 (vote).
“As a taxpayer that lives in Harrison County, it’s unimaginable how this has gotten to the point where we are today,” said Ebarb.
The resolution goes on to note that the sheriff’s department is in need of additional deputies on patrol for the protection and well-being of the county.
Additionally, “Litter could be controlled and improved on county roads with designated funds to hire additional personnel to navigate county roads on a daily basis to prosecute for clean-up and elimination of trash along county roads,” the resolution explains.
“And the ESDs located in Harrison County are in need of funds for essential and vital use to equip firefighters and serve the public in fire and medical emergencies, firefighting equipment and apparatus, communication equipment as well as emergency medical kits with the remaining funds to be an allotted 15 percent to be used as needed by any of these workforces,” the resolution adds.
New Diana ISD Election
New Diana ISD voters, those in Precincts 16 and 23, will vote on a proposition to ratify the ad valorem tax rate of $1.116172 per $100 valuation in New Diana ISD for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 0.2961013365 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $63,230.71.
Marion County Assistance District Election
The proposed creation of the Marion County Assistance District would impose a sales and use tax in the county’s unincorporated areas for the purpose of financing county road maintenance needs.
The measure reads as follows: “Authorizing the creation of the Marion County Assistance District and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 1.50 percent for the purpose of financing the operations of the district.”
Proposed Amendments
According to the Secretary of State’s Office website, www.sos.texas.gov,Texans will have the opportunity to approve the following amendments with a majority vote:
Proposition 1 (HJR 143)
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”
Proposition 2 (HJR 99)
“The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”
Proposition 3 (SJR 27)
“The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”
Proposition 4 (SJR 47)
“The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”
Proposition 5 (HJR 165)
“The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”
Proposition 6 (SJR 19)
“The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”
Proposition 7 (HJR 125)
“The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”
Proposition 8 (SJR 35)
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”
Voter ID Needed
All voters must show an acceptable form of photo identification to vote in person. The following forms of photo ID will be accepted, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.