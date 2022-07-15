Children at Bright Beginnings Learning Center experienced a dose of farm life recently as the Harrison and Marion County Extension Agencies hosted Youth Ag Day.
The program was a way to cultivate the youngsters’ interest in agriculture.
“These are daycare-age kids, so of course the younger you are, when you’re learning about agriculture, the more likely you’ll be [interested] as you grow older,” said Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald, who co-hosted the event with fellow Harrison County Extension Agent Matt Garrett and Marion County Agent Doug Weir.
During Youth Ag Day, children were introduced to a variety of animals, from chickens to geese to cows and rabbits. Through visuals, Weir educated them on the distinction of various eggs and the difference between store eggs and fresh farm eggs.
“Doug had so many different animals. He had chickens and a goose; and one thing he had was a chicken egg and a goose egg,” said McDonald. “The kids had an opportunity to not only see it, but we let them touch it so they’ll know the difference in the texture of the eggs, because a lot of times you’ll think it’s the same, that an egg is an egg, but there is a difference.”
The extension agents also explained the importance of proper nutrition.
“I talked about the importance of eating your fruits and vegetables,” said McDonald.
With the help of illustrations, she educated them on the health benefits of vegetables, such as tomatoes.
“We have these huge, gigantic posters of tomatoes. We talk about the health benefits of a tomato, how a tomato is grown, different parts of a tomato and the different products you can get from a tomato like ketchup, and how you can put tomatoes on your hamburger,” McDonald said. “We made it kid-friendly so they could understand.”
McDonald said they were very impressed with the young children’s understanding, as many of them were familiar with the term pico de gallo and its association with a tomato.
“One thing that I really liked when we were talking about the different things we used tomatoes for, one was for pico de gallo. I was like: ‘What’s this big word; can anybody tell me?’
“Believe it or not, they said it,” she chuckled. “It was beautiful.”
The students also learned the different types of wheat.
“I explained to them the difference between whole wheat bread and regular bread,” said McDonald.
The lecture was followed up with a segment on beef and how the different parts of the cow can provide food such as steaks and hamburger meat.
“All the kids were very respectful,” said McDonald. “The teachers enjoyed it. Doug gave them a pre-test of what they learned about animals before and then he gave them a post test.
“It’s always a good program regardless of the age,” she said of Youth Ag Day. “It’s always amazing how much kids do know and then how much they don’t know.
This is the extension agencies’ second year hosting the program at Bright Beginnings.
“It was a wonderful program,” said McDonald.