Harrison and Marion County officials recently returned from the Texas Association of Counties Legislative Conference feeling inspired and informed from the theme: “Focused on the Future.”
“As I returned home to Marion County from Austin, I learned firsthand of the many great things that happened in the 86th legislative session — and a lot not so great things,” Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said, regarding some unfunded mandates counties are obligated to pay, “but we must roll with the punches.”
LaFleur said he continues to be inspired by his awesome colleagues and mentors, the Texas Association of Counties and Marion County.
“The efforts of myself and many other county officials from all over Texas accomplished many great things,” he said. “I am very inspired by the amazing leadership Commissioner George P. Bush is showing in the Texas General Land Office, things that will directly impact Marion County.”
Attendees to the conference learned that during the 86th Regular Session, the Texas Legislature introduced more than 7,500 bills and passed more than 1,500 bills and proposed constitutional amendments. Many of the bills will affect county government. Detailed presentations on the matters will be included in the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas State Conference coming up this month.
Pct. 2 Harrison County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, who attended the conference with fellow commissioners William Hatfield and Phillip Mauldin, said he found the conference to be enlightening. He particularly found the discussion of HB 601, HB 892, SB 944 and SB 650 of interest, to name a few. He appreciated participating firms such as Allison, Bass & Magee LLP, out of Austin, for sharing some insight on the laws.
“Allison, Bass & Magee LLP, they always take time with the commissioners and judges to explain these laws that were in the 86th Regular Session to us, and I just happened to notice the ones that I had highlighted that’s coming to us with unfunded mandates and things like that, and I’m afraid,” said Timmins.
“Sometimes I think Congress, Austin watch to see what our property tax increase will be,” he said of governmental entities, “and it appears they’ll be using all the increase with all these unfunded mandates.”
“That’s why we sometimes struggle with certain things or can’t do a lot of things that the community wants us to do, such as buying new equipment,” the commissioner said.
For instance, road and bridge has more defunct equipment that’s broken down and in the shops than what’s on the roads doing the work that needs to be done.
“It kind of bothers me,” Timmins said of how unfunded mandates impact the county’s budget. “There are some things that are coming — even in the future — that we don’t know how that’s going to hit us yet.”
Timmins pointed out that HB 601 is an unfunded mandate that relates to procedures and reporting requirements regarding criminal defendants who are or may be persons with a mental illness or an intellectual disability. The law mandates counties to pay for the inmate’s assessment.
SB 560 sponsored by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst and Rep. John Smithee relates to a plan and report on court-ordered representation for certain suits affecting the parent-child relationship. The law calls for the Texas Judicial Council to create a statewide plan for counties and courts to report information on court-ordered representation and associated costs in CPS cases. Timmins noted that this is another unfunded mandate because the state does not provide support to pay for attorneys.
A law the commissioner was pleased to see was HB 892, which is sponsored by Representative John Kuempel and Sen. Bryan Hughes, and relates to county regulation of game rooms. According to the Texas Association of Counties, the bill amends the Local Government Code to remove limits to designated counties and allow all commissioners courts to regulate the operation of game rooms.
Also of interest was SB 944 by Sen. Kirk Watson and Rep. Giovanni Capriglione. The bill makes several changes to the Public Information Act and outlines a process for the preservation of public information maintained on privately owned devices, according to the Texas Association of Counties.
The Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas (CLEAT) further explains that specifically, the bill amends Section 552.004 of the Texas Government Code by adding subsection (b) that requires a current or former officer or employee of a governmental body who maintains public information on a privately owned device to forward or transfer the public information to the governmental body or a governmental body server in order to be preserved as required by the Act or to preserve the public information in its original form in a backup or archive and on the privately-owned device for the time described in the law.
Prior to the passage of SB 944, the law did not distinguish between personal or employer-issued devices, but instead focused on the nature of the communication or document.
“SB 944 simply clarifies that work-related information kept on a privately owned device is public information subject to the ACT,” CLEAT explained on its website, cleat.org.
The agency said it’s been its longstanding recommendation that officers not use personal electronic devices such as cell phones, tablets or personal computers for work to store work-related information.
“If the device contains information that is subject to public disclosure under the Public Information Act then the employee or employer must preserve it and make it available for disclosure,” CLEATS explained.
Not only can personal devices be subpoenaed in court for possible evidence stored on the device, but failure to preserve the information could result in possible criminal charges.
“It was very informative,” Timmins said of the overall conference.
He said he and fellow commissioner court members will see how things pan out, particularly when it comes to fulfilling unfunded mandates.
“We did get the Texas Infrastructure Fund grant again,” he said, noting that was an 80-20 match. “It’s something each county has to apply for.
“Last year we got something like $350,000,which helped us out a lot, and if we could get something like that again during the road building season, maybe we can add more roads,” Timmins said, being optimistic.
Right now, of the 739 miles total of county road, the county is only able to reconstruct between 15 and 20 miles during summer road construction season.
“So, hopefully, something will give that maybe we can get more miles done on more equipment,” said Timmins. “We’re just waiting to see how this all plays off.
“I’m glad we have the commissioners on hand that we have on hand and I’m proud to have a judge that understands,” he added. “We really work well together in trying to get all this done, but it’s a never ending process and we understand. We’ll do the best that we can this year and next budget process we’ll start all over again.”