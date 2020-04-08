TxDOT recently revealed plans to add or enhance safety features along roads in Harrison and Panola counties, with construction to begin in May.
“We are looking at installing additional safety features on culverts and drainage structures along several sections of highways,” Ray Brady, area engineer for TxDOT in Marshall, stated.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) approved the plans in March. The agency awarded the contract for the construction to Longview Bridge and Road, who submitted a bid of $1.8 million.
“Work on the projects should begin in May of this year and take about 15 months to complete,” Brady said.
Highways included in the plan for Harrison County are: 4.7 miles of Farm-to-Market Road 1186, starting from US Highway 59 to the Panola County Line; 7 miles of FM 2625, starting from FM 3251 to US 59; and 4.8 miles of FM 1998, starting from US 80 to FM 2199.
Roads included in the plan for Panola County are: 9.8 miles of FM 1186, from US Highway 79 to the Harrison County line; 15.2 miles of FM 124, from US 79 to US 59; and 17.3 miles of State Highway 315, from US 79 to the Rusk County Line.
Advance Warning Signs
In other business, TxDOT also approved plans to install safety features in the form of advance warning and Chevron traffic signs along curves to 43 sections of area highways.
Rebecca Wells, Director of Traffic Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta said the advance warning and Chevron signs will be placed to prevent run-off-the-road crashes.
The signs will be added to roads in Harrison, Marion, Panola, Morris, Camp, Cass and Bowie counties.
Wells said these projects should also begin in May. She estimates it’ll take about five months to finish.
Champion Infrastructure, of Salado, was awarded the contract for the construction with a bid of $659,365.
Roads in Harrison County included in the warning road signs plan are:
- 17.4 miles of FM 450, starting from State Highway 154 to FM 968;
- 15.4 miles of FM 1625, starting from FM 968 to US 59;
- 13 miles of FM 1997, starting from US 59 to US 80;
- and 10.7 miles of FM 1998, starting from US 80 to FM 134.
Roads in Marion County encompassed in the plan are:
- 14.4 miles of SH 49, starting from US 59 to Cass County line;
- 5.5 miles of SH 155, starting from the Upshur County Line to the Cass County line;
- 18.7 miles of FM 729, starting from SH 49 to the Marion County line;
- 5.8 miles of FM 805, starting from SH 49 to 5.8 miles southeast of SH 49;
- 9.6 miles of FM 726, starting from SH 77 to the Marion County line;
- and 5.9 miles of SH 77, starting from US 259 to the Cass County line.
Roads in Panola County included in the warning road signs plan are:
- 12.6 miles of FM 124, starting from US 59 to 2.3 miles north of FM 1251;
- and 10 miles of FM 10, starting from Business Highway 79G to FM 999.