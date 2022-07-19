About 117 miles of Northeast Texas highways are scheduled to receive new surfaces starting this month. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) approved a low bid of $7.7 million for the project last fall.
Contractor Missouri Petroleum Products Company of Bullard, TX will seal coat highways in seven counties located within the Atlanta District, including Harrison and Panola counties.
“Seal coating a highway is a cost-effective process that preserves the pavement structure and improves skid resistance,” said Atlanta District Engineer Buddy Williams. The process involves placing a layer of hot asphalt over the old pavement and then covering it with crushed stone.
Over seven miles of Harrison County US highway 80 from FM 958 to FM 450 is scheduled for repavement during the project. As well as SL 281, with three miles scheduled for repavement from IH 20 to US 80, as well as 2.4 miles from US 80 to the Gregg County Line.
An additional 4.9 miles of FM 2i879 in Harrison County from SH 154 to FM 449 is also scheduled to be addressed during the project.
An additional 24.6 miles of Texas highway in Panola County will be repaved during the project as well. Community members can learn more about this project, as well as keep up with additional news on TxDot at www.txdot.gov.