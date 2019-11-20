Pct. 1 Harrison County Commissioner William Hatfield filed for reelection on Tuesday for the March 3 Republican Party Primary.
The 10 spots that are up for grabs in Harrison County include: sheriff, 71st District Judge, tax assessor collector, county commissioner precinct 1, county commissioner precinct 3, all four constable offices and the office of justice of the peace precinct 4.
Filing for the March 3, 2020 Republican and Democratic Primary Elections kicked off Nov. 9.
Those who filed on the first day on the Republican Party ticket were incumbents: Sheriff Tom McCool, Tax Assessor Collector Veronica King, Pct. 1 Constable John Hickey Sr., Pct. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin, and Pct. 4 JP Nancy George.
Also on the first day, Robert Bryan filed for the Pct. 1 County Commissioner seat, challenging Hatfield.
Other incumbents who filed on the Republican Party ballot for county offices include: 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin, Pct. 3 Constable Jim Weatherall and Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin.
Mauldin will be challenged by candidate, Rodney Blackwell, who also filed for the Republican Party Primary.
Local Democratic Party Chair Maxine Golightly reported no candidate filings so far.
In addition to local county offices, state offices up for election include that State Representative for House District 9, which is currently held by Chris Paddie.
The Republican incumbent filed for reelection on the first day which was Nov. 9.
House District 9 covers Cass, Marion, Harrison, Panola, Shelby and Sabine Counties.
Deadline for filing is Dec. 9.