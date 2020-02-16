In the race for Pct. 1 Harrison County Commissioner, incumbent William Hatfield is leading in campaign contributions for the March 3 Primary Election compared to his challenger Robert Bryan, according to campaign finance reports that have been filed in the Harrison County Elections Office.
Contributions and expenditure reports are required by the Texas Election Code. A total of four reporting periods are made. This includes, but not limited to reports due 30 days before the election and then eight days before the election.
JANUARY REPORT
In the first report filed by Jan. 15, for the period Sept. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019, Hatfield reported $7,750 in total political contributions and had $5,399.41 in total expenditures. Total political contributions maintained as of the last day of reporting period were $5,125.40. He reported an outstanding loan, of his own self funding, of $3,924.81.
Hatfield’s top contributors were Sallie Gullion, of Marshall, with $1,000; Robert and Penny Paulk, of Marshall, with $1,000; Jerry Cargill, of Richardson, with $1,000; and Doug and Deann Heard, of Marshall, with $800.
Those that gave $500 contributions were: Shannon Swilley, Sherri Arnold, Jim Davis, and Larry Slone, all of Marshall.
Other contributions included $300 from Jack and Sheryl Redmon, of Hallsville; $250 from Ross Brown, of Marshall; $250 from Ralo Pilkington, of Marshall; $200 from Darren Horton, of Karnack; $200 from Gary and Kathy Heard, of Karnack; $200 from Wendell and Mary Jones, of Marshall; $100 from Charles and Patsy Chaler, of Marshall; $100 from Martha Josey, of Karnack; $100 from Jim and Nina Bates, of Marshall; and $100 from Kelli Kerby, of Hallsville.
Additionally, Hatfield reported $150 in contributions of $50 or less.
Hatfield’s campaign treasurer is his wife, Debra.
Robert Bryan’s wife, Dedria, is also his campaign treasurer.
In Bryan’s report filed by Jan. 15, for the period Sept. 17, 2019 to Jan. 15, 2020, he noted $1,700 in total political contributions and $1,700 of political contributions of $50 or less. He noted $3,400 in monetary political contributions and had $4,194.19 in total expenditures. Itemizing, he indicated $2,306.82 of expenditures were made from political contributions; $642.37 were made by credit card; and $1,245 from personal funds.
Contributors included Keith Downs, of Marshall, with $300; Tom Sedberry, of Austin, with $200; David McIntyre, of San Angelo, with $50; NAPA Auto Parts, of Marshall, with $250; Dorothy Newton, of Marshall, with $500; Fuzzy Harmon LLC, of Jefferson, with $200; and Marshall Diesel Service, of Marshall, with $200.
Bryan’s campaign expenses included: $108.25 to The Print Shop for business cards; $121.24 to Sign Solutions for banners; $750 to the local Republican Party for filing fees; $162.38 to the Print Shop for more business cards; $25 to the city of Marshall for the Christmas parade; $64.95 to Sammy’s Golf Cars & Sign Design for signs; $425 to Silk Screen Ink, of Shreveport, for signs; $200 to Jack Dillard Sr. for advertising expense; $200 to KMHT radio for political announcements; and $250 to Marshall Prayer Force for a donation.
Hatfield’s expenditures for the reporting period included: $1,158 to 1 Better LLC for a movie ad; $60 for a booth at the FireAnt festival; $100 for advertisement for a Waskom cheer program; $151.51 to the Print Shop for push cards; $50 to the Beckville Education Foundation fundraiser; $130.13 to East Texas Office Supply for campaign office supplies; $265.18 to Academy Sports for a campaign giveaway; $100 to the Republican Women for Columbus Day campaign ad; $70 to Ron Wiseman for Columbus Day door prize donation; $100 to the Harrison Cattlemen’s Association for advertising expense at a fundraiser; $150 to Elysian Fields FFA for advertising expense; $100 to Waskom United Help for a fundraising event; a $270 donation to Elysian Fields Fire Department for an event; $50 donation to Waskom 4H for an event; $30 to the Harrison County Historical Museum for an ad; $109.33 to Dillard’s Feed Store for a door prize to benefit a St. Jude’s auction, $108.24 to Waskom Hardware for a door prize to benefit a St. Jude’s auction; $64 to Waskom Fire Department for an ad at an fundraiser; $50 donation to Waskom library for advertising expense; $100 donation to Waskom Education Foundation for advertising expense; $100 to Waskom VFD for donation to a benefit for a cancer patient; $150 donation to Waskom VFD for an auction; $100 to the Marshall Maverick Booster Club for a football ad; $30 to the county museum for a military ad, $100 donation for the Elysian Fields Jacket Nation Chili Cookoff, $750 to the county Republican Party for filing fee; $50 donation to Waskom First United Methodist Church for advertising expense; $25 to Wonderland of Lights for parade entry; $100 to Elysian Fields Ag department for Angel Tree gift; $250 sponsorship ad for Marshall Prayer Force banquet; $40.51 at Lowe’s for miscellaneous bolts and washers; $200 sponsorship ad to the Cason Westmoreland Foundation; $54.77 to Lowes for zip ties; $76 to US Post Office for P.O. Box; $79.15 to Bancorp South for campaign checks; $86.59 to Academy Sports for tent at event
FEBRUARY REPORT
In his report filed by Feb. 3, covering the period Jan. 1 to Feb. 3, Hatfield reported a total of $2,700 in political contributions; $300 of it was $100 or less. The incumbent’s total expenditures were $1,724. Total political contributions maintained as of the last day of reporting period were $7,251.40. The total principal amount of all outstanding loans as of the last day of the reporting period was $3,924.81.
Contributors were: Steve and Penny Carlile, of Marshall, with $1,000; Betty Emery, of Marshall, with $750; E.N. Smith III, of Marshall, with $500; F. Wayne McWhorter, of Marshall, with $250; Ted and Angela Huffines, of Marshall, with $100; and John and Linda Endicott, of Marshall, with $100.
Expenses included $200 to KMHT radio for radio ads; $224 to Marshall News Messenger for political calendar advertisement; $100 to Marshall Lions Club for a horse show ad; $100 to the Harrison County NAACP for an ad for the MLK banquet; $500 to MPOA for gate sponsorship; $250 to the local Republican Party for ad expense; $250 to Marshall Prayer Force for sponsorship of an event; and $100 to KMHT for advertising at an event.
In his report filed by Feb. 3, covering the period Jan. 16 to Feb. 3, Bryan reported $100 in total political contributions from Edward Juno, of Marshall. Bryan reported $642.37 in total political expenditures from personal funds. He spent the amount at Designer Graphics for political signs.