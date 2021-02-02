The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with At Your Service Catering this month for a Valentine’s Day fundraiser selling cinnamon rolls.
For just $27, community members can order a tray of nine homemade cinnamon rolls from At Your Service Catering, to help benefit the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
All community members who purchase a box of cinnamon rolls through the fundraiser will also be entered into a raffle to win a $250 pre-paid gift card, which can be used anywhere, sponsored by Verabank.
“We got to sample some of these, and really they are cinnamon rolls as big as your face,” said Chamber Director Stacia Runnels. “They are just ooey gooey and delicious, and they hold for a long time in the refrigerator.”
This is the first time that At Your Service Catering and the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce have teamed up for a fundraiser, according to At Your Service’s owner Ronna Reed.
“We have done many fundraisers in the past, and we love to help people and we love to be involved in the community, so this was really a perfect fit,” Reed said.
Reed said that the company’s cinnamon rolls are a family recipe, made with all natural ingredients, that the business has been selling for over 30 years.
“These are not your everyday cinnamon rolls,” Reed said, “People just absolutely love them.”
Runnels added that the cinnamon rolls come with three layers of covering on them, which ensures that the product stays fresh and delicious, even a week after they are made.
“We had them in the chamber office, and I think we were snacking on them for about a week, and they were just as fresh and delicious on the last day as they were on the first,” she said.
All purchases for the fundraiser must be in by Friday this week, with community members able to contact the chamber to place an order at 903-935-7868 or 318-699-0542.
Pre-payment is required, with all forms of payment accepted, including cash, check, credit card, PayPal info@marshalltexas.com or Venmo @Marshall-Chamber.
Orders will be available either Feb. 10 for pick-up, or for delivery Feb. 11, with two or more orders.
Runnels said that the pickup process will be all day at the chamber office, at 110 S. Bolivar St., and will be a set up for quick and easy access to all those who ordered the tasty treats.
For more information on the event go to the Chamber’s Facebook page @MarshallChamberOfCommerce. To contact At Your Service catering for all of your cooking or baking needs you can contact owners Ronna and Reese Reed at 903-263-8568.