JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s newest event center, the Haywood House Venue and Event Center, is starting a new Christmas tradition and tickets are still available for those that want to be apart of the first annual Yuletide Dinner and Christmas Show.
The Haywood House is a historic former grand hotel that previously sat four stories tall and took up an entire neighborhood block at its location on 202 South Market Street but a fire decades ago reduced the property to its current two-story building that provides about 7,000 sq. ft. of event space.
“This place used to be known as the grandest hotel west of the Mississippi,” owner Teresa Ponder said Monday. “Constructed was started in 1865 and it was finished in 1868. After serving as a hotel, it once served as the home of the Texas History Museum.”
An underground tunnel beneath the property that runs all the way to the river was discovered in 2015 and after the last living family member died in 1962, the home was discovered to house a cache of gold and money, making international news at the time.
“It has this natural, spring fed well when you first walk in the front door and it’s still running today,” Ponder said. “It’s the clearest water you’ve ever seen.”
The property also has an outdoor park across the street, the Louis B. Brooks Park and Outdoor Event Center, which is used for outdoor parties, weddings and events.
The inside of the property which hosts events from family reunions, birthdays, weddings and more, boasts a concert piano in the downstairs event room.
Ponder’s son, Colt Johnson, who serves as the Haywood House Director, said the event center will soon be host to the first annual Yuletide Dinner and Christmas Show, a special event hosted by Haywood House and fashioned after the current owner’s favorite Christmas traditions.
“One of our favorite Christmas traditions each year is to go to the Broadmoor’s Christmas Show in Colorado Springs, and we’d have dinner and music and it was always so much fun and made such a special Christmas,” Ponder said.
Johnson said they’re now bringing their version of that event to Jefferson with the Yuletide Dinner and Christmas Show set for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 23.
Dinner will consist of an entree made by Bear Creek Smokehouse, guests’ choice of sides, dessert and cocktails made by McGarity’s Saloon. Unlimited non-alcoholic drinks are available.
The event will include live entertainment provided by performers Quinn Ponder, Payton Pierce and Brooke Bradley-LaFleur and Wes Hamilton.
Tickets are $50 each per adult and $25 each for children 10 and under and all ages are welcome. Tickets must be purchased in advance by Dec. 17 by calling or contacting the Haywood House at 903-471-9484 or 903-407-7959 or by contacting them through their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheHaywoodHouse
Tickets are limited and should be purchased as soon as possible, Johnson said.