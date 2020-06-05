The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests while executing a search warrant for drugs, on Wednesday, in the 500 block of Daniels Road in Marshall.
“The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at (a) motor home located at 517 Daniels Road,” HCSO officials indicated in a press release.
Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher said the search warrant was issued as a result of an investigation by HCSO narcotic investigators.
“The search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of methamphetamines, marijuana, prescription pills and a rifle,” he said.
Arrested at the location were 47-year-old Alton Johnny Oney and Regan Michelle Harrist. Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance PG1 1<4g, possession of marijuana<2oz, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information may be released when it becomes available,” said Fletcher.