The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a “narcotics search warrant” at a Harleton residence Thursday that resulted in the seizure of drugs, money and four arrests.
The warrant was executed at 7 a.m. Thursday at 147 Wilson Road.
“The warrant was obtained through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Violent Crime and
Drug Task Force (comprised of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, and Marshall Police Department),” HCSO officials noted. “The search of the residence revealed a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine (144 grams) and US currency, which were seized from the location.”
Individuals arrested were 33-year-old Maygn Goode, of Harleton; 26-year-old Ciara Wright, of Marshall; 43-year-old Samual Gideon, of Harleton; and 37-year-old Daniel Smith, of Harleton. They were all charged with possession of a controlled substance PG1 4g<200g, which is a second degree felony.
Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher applauded the agencies on a job well done.
“The efforts and success from our Violent Crime and Drug Task Force is being felt all over the county,” said Fletcher. “I am proud of the work our Task Force has seen, and will continue to see by unifying agencies for a single purpose is clearly the best method.