The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people after a narcotics search warrant was executed, on Thursday, at 625 Macedonia Road in Marshall.
The warrant was executed by the HCSO Emergency Response Team.
“The search warrant was issued as result of an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office narcotic investigators,” said HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher. “The search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of methamphetamines and the recovery of two stolen ATVs.”
Michael Bradley Thomas, 50, of Marshall, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property more than $2,500, but less than $30,000; tampering with ID numbers, and possession of a controlled substance PG1<4G.
Joshua Robin Shirey, 36, of Marshall, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance PG1 1<4G, fraudulent use of identifying information, theft of property more than $2,500, but less than $30,000; and tampering with identifying numbers.
Kerri Marie Thorn, 29, of Harleton, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance PG 1 1<4G.
Susie Caitlin Elderidge, 31, of Longview, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mangus Richard Welch, 41, of Marshall, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dameon Lavele Trammell, 35, of Scottsville, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
“All subjects were booked into the Harrison County Jail on the listed charges,” said Fletcher. “This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information may be released when it becomes available.”