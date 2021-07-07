The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Hallsville woman early Wednesday morning after receiving information that she had kidnapped a young child late Tuesday and had also made statements about attempting to sell her own children.
“On July 6, 2021, 10:32 pm, Harrison County Dispatch received a call regarding the kidnapping of a 4-year-old child from an address on Appaloosa Lane near Hallsville,” according to a press release, issued by HCSO Criminal Investigations/Patrol Capt. Tyler Owen.
The caller informed that the alleged suspect, 23-year-old Lindsey Mariah Kelley, of Hallsville, had interfered with the custody of two other children that were her own, pertaining to a separate ongoing investigation.
“Harrison County deputies arrived at the location, gathering more information to broadcast for an Amber Alert,” Owen noted. “Information was gathered that Kelley had fled from the Hallsville area, to Longview, but it was undetermined a specific address. The complainant further informed deputies that Kelley had previously made statements implying she might possibly complete the sale of her children for unknown reasons, which heightened the urgency of law enforcement locating the children. Longview Police were notified and requested to assist, which they quickly provided support.”
After checking several addresses in Longview for her whereabouts, Kelley was located at 3:49 a.m. Wednesday morning with a male at 516 Aurel Ave., in Longview. All three children were with them.
“All three children were found safe and unharmed,” Capt. Owen advised.
However, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, such as needles, were located within reach of all three children.
The suspect, Kelley, was taken into custody. The male subject is currently under investigation for child endangerment.
Because the children were located so quickly, the Amber Alert was never issued. All three children were returned home safely.
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher thanked all involved for the quick response and safe return of the children.
“It’s a good feeling when any law enforcement agency can safely return a child in this type of situation,” Sheriff Fletcher stated. “Longview Police played an integral part in the success of this investigation.
“Thank you to Chief Bishop and the Longview Police Department for the quick response and deployment of resources to assist us,” Sheriff Fletcher added. “As I have said numerous times, different patch, same mission --- I couldn’t think of a better outcome.”