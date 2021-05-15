Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Christopher Bailey, of Shreveport, La., Saturday after an hours-long standoff on Interstate Highway 20.
Traffic on I-20 was at a stand-still for more than three hours Saturday morning due to the standoff between law enforcement and a reported armed driver, who was later identified as Bailey.
“The suspect is in custody,” HCSO Lt. Jay Webb reported around noon Saturday.
“No shots were fired,” Webb confirmed, noting that the weapon was also recovered.
The standoff took place in the middle of the interstate, at the 627 mile marker, eastbound, near the Scottsville area.
The highway was shutdown in both directions, east and west, as a matter of safety, Webb said.
Bailey was reportedly in a stolen truck and trailer, and also wanted for warrants out of Florida and Louisiana.
At around 10:46 a.m., one driver stuck in traffic informed the News Messenger that the incident had halted the traffic flow on I-20 for a little more than three hours, at the time.
Waskom Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer said his agency had been active on the scene, trying to de-congest the traffic.
“We’re diverting all westbound traffic at the 633 mile marker to Highway 80,” Chief Meisenheimer told the News Messenger around 11 a.m.
“We got the interstate closed from 633(mile marker) to 627,” he said. “So it’s a heck of a traffic jam.”
The Waskom police chief said he believed authorities in Louisiana were helping divert traffic, too.
“It’s a total gridlock,” he said, at the time.
Authorities were successful in spiking the vehicle, bringing the driver to a halt. The swat team was on scene, negotiating with the suspect before successfully apprehending him.
Bailey was arrested for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000; unauthorized use of a vehicle; and Bossier City PD warrant of burglary of a habitation.